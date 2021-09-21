With Lee Johnson’s men set to take on the Latics at the DW Stadium, we take a look at how much the Wearsiders have earned so far:

The Black Cats haven’t yet received any prize money from the Carabao Cup.

Indeed, even if Sunderland come through the next round of the competition against Wigan, the Wearsiders still won’t earn a penny in prize money.

The Carabao Cup doesn’t offer any prize money until the semi-final stage, where clubs will earn £25,000 for reaching the last four.

But it is worth noting that in the Carabao Cup, each club receives 45% of the gate money from all matches, with the remaining 10% heading to the EFL.

Sunderland netted around £22,000 from the game against Port Vale in the first round.

The attendance at Bloomfield Road against Blackpool in the second round was 5,756 with the average ticket price roughly £15 for the clash.

That means Sunderland and Blackpool netted somewhere in the region of £38,000 each with the EFL taking home around £8,500.

A similar attendance is expected at the DW Stadium tonight, meaning the Wearsiders will scoop another cash boost after the game.

In total, Sunderland have pocketed approximately £60,000 from their two Carabao Cup wins.

Sunderland could be set for a bigger windfall if they draw a club with a big stadium capacity or have a good run of home draws at the Stadium of Light, if they manage to come through the Latics.

There’s also money to be made in facility fees, which are given to clubs who have games selected for television.

Sunderland’s games against Port Vale and Blackpool were not selected for television but teams that did welcome cameras in rounds one and two scooped £75,000 and £100,000 each respectively.

Sunderland’s clash against Wigan Athletic hasn’t been selected to television either.

The facility fee offered to clubs with games shown on television increases to £125,000 through rounds three to five.

Carabao Cup prize money round-by-round breakdown:

First-round winners: £0

Second-round winners: £0

Third-round winners: £0

Fourth round winners: £0

Quarter-finalists: £0

Semi-finalists: £25,000

Runners-up: £50,000

Final winners: £100,000

