Bennette was handed a start on the left wing for Costa Rica, lining up in front of former Sunderland full back Bryan Oviedo.

Spain raced into a 3-0 lead at half time as they dominated the contest, with goals from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres.

Torres would add a second shortly after the break, before Gavi added an audacious fifth after Bennette had been withdrawn near the hour mark. Substitutes Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morate added two more in the latter stages.

Despite his team's poor performance there were signs of Bennette's impressive dribbling ability on occasions in the first half, which drew some praise from the ITV commentary team.

Lee Dixon said: "Bennette has definitely got something about him, it's just that when he gets on the ball he is pretty much on his own, there's no support."

Bennette's Costa Rica are next in action against Japan on Sunday in what is now a crucial game if they are to have any hope of progressing beyond the group stage. Japan secured a shock 2-1 win over Germany earlier in the day.

Sunderland are sharing a £9,000 daily payment with Bennette's former club Herediano for every day he is on international duty, while that same payment is being received in full for every day that Bailey Wright is on duty with Australia.

Sunderland youngster Jewison Bennette