This is how Sunderland will show their support for those impacted by Ukraine crisis on Saturday

The Black Cats face Crewe Alexandra at home on Saturday afternoon and wearing their away kits will be one of a number of ways in which they will encourage supporters to support the Disaster Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.

The shirts will be signed by the players and then raffled to supporters, with all proceeds going towards the appeal.

Sunderland also plan to raise awareness for the appeal through their digital channels and throughout the Stadium of Light on Saturday, with messages visible in concourses and on the big screen.

Sunderland will raise funds for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal on Saturday

A club statement said: “Sunderland AFC stands in solidarity with all of those impacted by the events currently unfolding in Ukraine.