Loading...
Nathan Broadhead scores Sunderland's winner against Shrewsbury Town (Picture by FRANK REID)

This is how Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle would fare if only ‘late’ goals counted in League One this season

Sunderland are beginning to make a habit of sealing wins with last-gasp goals.

By Joe Buck
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 10:37 am

Nathan Broadhead’s winner against Shrewsbury Town was the latest in a series of last minute winners for Alex Neil’s side.

Supporters may want Sunderland to seal these wins in a little more straight-forward style, however, as the end of the season rapidly approaches, any win is a good win for the Black Cats in their hunt for a playoff place.

These late winners have given Sunderland some invaluable points and boosted their hopes of reaching the playoffs.

But what would the table have looked like if only late goals this season counted?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at how the League One table would look if only goals scored after the 76th minute in games counted.

Do any of these standings surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there:

1. 24th: Gillingham

If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Gillingham would find themselves in 24th place with 34 points.

Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers

If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Doncaster Rovers would find themselves in 23rd place with 38 points.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Morecambe

If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Morecambe would find themselves in 22nd place with 41 points.

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales

4. 21st: Accrington Stanley

If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Accrington Stanley would find themselves in 21st place with 45 points.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
SunderlandLeague OneSheffield WednesdayPortsmouthSupporters
Next Page
Page 1 of 6