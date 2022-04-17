Nathan Broadhead’s winner against Shrewsbury Town was the latest in a series of last minute winners for Alex Neil’s side.

Supporters may want Sunderland to seal these wins in a little more straight-forward style, however, as the end of the season rapidly approaches, any win is a good win for the Black Cats in their hunt for a playoff place.

These late winners have given Sunderland some invaluable points and boosted their hopes of reaching the playoffs.

But what would the table have looked like if only late goals this season counted?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at how the League One table would look if only goals scored after the 76th minute in games counted.

Do any of these standings surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there:

1. 24th: Gillingham If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Gillingham would find themselves in 24th place with 34 points. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Doncaster Rovers would find themselves in 23rd place with 38 points. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Morecambe If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Morecambe would find themselves in 22nd place with 41 points. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4. 21st: Accrington Stanley If only goals scored after the 76th minute counted this season, Accrington Stanley would find themselves in 21st place with 45 points. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales