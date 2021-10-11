The move came after the 22-year-old was overlooked by Black Cats head coach Lee Johnson for his League One squad this season.

Hawkes came into the campaign off the back of a hugely impressive year in Sunderland’s academy squad and even featured for Johnson in the League Cup success over Port Vale in August where he opened the scoring in a 2-1 win.

But after failing to secure a spot in Sunderland’s squad beyond the transfer window Hawkes was keen to move on and continue his development.

Sunderland midfielder Josh Hawkes scored his first goal for Tranmere since joining on loan (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Hawkes has featured seven times for Micky Mellon’s side since joining on loan and has quickly established himself as a fan favourite at Prenton Park with Friday’s opening goal against Colchester United only increasing his reputation among the Super White Army.

"It was brilliant. I was really looking forward to it, just to see more fans in and the atmosphere was brilliant, so it's really good.

“It’s important to get a connection with the fans and if they take a liking to you it’s brilliant.

"I've missed a few chances so far, I thought I should have had one last week, I've hit the post twice. It was a bit of a relief to finally score and hopefully, I can push on from there now."

Hawkes added on the move to Merseyside: “It was quite late in the day. I was always looking to try and get games and Tranmere came in with the opportunity and I couldn't really turn it down to be honest.

“It was an opportunity that I knew was important for me [and] I was just really looking forward to it as soon as I heard Tranmere wanted me.

“I missed a little bit of pre-season with Sunderland with COVID and I came back towards the end of pre-season, played a few games, but it was a bit limited with minutes but I’m catching up and feel like I’m fully 100 per cent now.”

