This is how Sunderland loanees Josh Hawkes and Jack Diamond performed for Tranmere Rovers and Harrogate Town

Both made their debuts this weekend, though it is Diamond’s second spell at Harrogate, who are now top of League Two.

Diamond played the full game in an eventful 3-1 win over Mansfield Town, who finished with nine men.

Ex-Hartlepool United forward Rhys Oates had given the Stags an early lead when he headed home from a free-kick in the third minute.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate, though, were soon level when another former Pools striker Luke Armstrong nodded in from a corner and Jack Muldoon put them in front during first-half stoppage time.

There was a flashpoint in the 73rd minute when Ollie Clarke was dismissed for bringing down Town forward Diamond.

Players from both sides then squared up, with Mansfield midfielder Stephen Quinn shown a red card for clashing with Josh Falkingham.

Once calm had been restored, Harrogate went on to make their extra men count with nine minutes left when George Thomson headed in from a corner.

Sunderland forward Jack Diamond. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

Meanwhile, Hawkes made a big impact off the bench in their 1-0 win over Hartlepool United, setting up Tranmere’s winner.

He was a 73rd minute sub against former club Pools.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon hailed a valuable victory after Tom Davies headed a dramatic late winner.

The defender converted new-boy Hawkes’ cross in the 89th minute for a smash-and-grab win against a Pools side who threatened throughout.

Mellon, whose team scored just their second league goal of the season, said: “Josh Hawkes is a really talented lad and we are pleased to have him here, his delivery for big Davies’ header was terrific and he had a big impact when he came on.

“We had to dig in and find a way and got a great result.

“We have had a good week and being honest we still need to score more goals and create more chances because this is a big club and the atmosphere is electric.”

Sunderland had a free weekend as their trip to Sheffield Wednesday was postponed due to international call-ups.

Lee Johnson’s side return to action at the Stadium of Light next weekend when Accrington Stanley visit Wearside on Saturday.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.