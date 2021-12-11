This is how Sunderland held on for a vital win in dramatic Plymouth Argyle contest

Lee Johnson’s side had stormed into a 2-0 lead at half time through Dan Neil and Nathan Broadhead, but a Dan Scarr header made for a nervy conclusion at the Stadium of Light.

The home side did create numerous chances to kill the game off in an entertaining and frenetic affair, and on balance of play were worthy of their win in the end.

Encouraged by a dominant display against an admittedly average Morecambe side, Johnson again named an unchanged side and was rewarded with another lightning start.

When the opener came it was from a set piece crafted on the training ground, Pritchard catching the visiting defence out with a low ball fired just inches above the ground. Stewart played a clever dummy and there in space was Dan Neil to turn it into the far corner, before bolting to celebrate in front of the corner where he used to watch his boyhood team.

The lead was almsot doubled just seconds later, Plymouth launching a dangerous attack but finding themselves quickly opened up on the counter. Dajaku burst into the right-hand channel and was rewarded for his persistence when an attemped challenge saw the ball break kindly to him, but Cooper did well to palm clear an effort that looked to be heading for the top corner.

Sunderland were not to be denied much longer.

Their second was superb, the again hugely influential Pritchard chipping a ball into the channel where Dajaku again ran clear. He breezed past his marker, cutting a low cross to the near post where Broadhead made it three in a week with an audacious, first-time backheel.

Plymouth were wilting, seeing plenty of possession but being consistently opened up on the break.

Pritchard was carving them apart in the transition, Sunderland pressing and breaking with aggression and quality. Their only regret would have been that they did not make it htree in a dominant first half.

Dajaku went close to a deserved goal when Gooch broke down the left, the German taking a touch to gather the low ball before firing just wide of the far post

Another excellent early pass from Pritchard again sprung Dajaku free, and this time it was Stewart who fired over the bar, just unable to sort his footwork out in time to get control on his effort.

After that initial wave Plymouth did settle a touch, beginning to defend better against those Dajaku breaks.

Chances remained at a premium for Shuchamcher’s side, though, with Hoffmann still untroubled.

Even if Sunderland’s attacking output had declined a touch, they still looked the more likely and went close on the half-hour mark when Pritchard pounced on a loose throw out from Cooper. He burst into the box and cut the ball back for Broadhead, whose first-time effort was well saved by the relieved visiting goalkeeper.

By the end of the half it was the visitors who were dominating posession, but Johnson's side looked more than comfortable in their defensive shape and though there was a late free kick in a dangerous position, Hoffmann went into the break without having to make a save.

There was a switch for Sunderland at the break, with it unclear whether injury had played a part. Gooch was replaced by Elliot Embleton, forcing Winchester back into the right-back role and Callum Doyle out to the left.

Plymouth started strongly, and shoul dhave taken the lead when Hardie broke into the box. He looked certain to score, but Hoffmann did superbly to narrow the angle and save with his chest. The rebound eventually broke for Camara, and Doyle had to make an excellent block to prevent him from reducing the deficit.

Sunderland responded well with another clever corner, which eventually fell for Embleton whose volley was just over the bar.

The Black Cats looked to have steadied a touch but the game remained too open for their liking and Plymouth set up a nervy final half hour when a corner whipped into the six-yard box was nodded home at close range by Scarr.

It had become a tense, open encounter and the home side almost regained their two-goal advantage when Broadhead drove through the middle of the pitch, his dangerous curling effort palmed clear by Cooper.

Though the game was more frantic than Johnson would have liked, his side were creating chances to kill it off and Dajaku went close with an excellent effort on his weaker foot after a corner broke to him on the edge of the area.

Sunderland were now creating the better of the chances, and were with inches of getting their reward when Cooper raced off his line but sliced an attempted clearance behind him. Substitute Aiden O’Brien was first to it, but the connection was not quite firm enough and Scarr did superbly to clear it from just in front of the line.

The Stadium of Light was responding voiceferously to an excellent performance, but the scoreline meant there remained plenty of nerves in the closing minutes.]

Despite five minutes of added time being awarded Sunderland managed it well, Hoffmann not tested again.

Sunderland XI: Hoffmann; Wright, Flanagan, Doyle; Dajaku, Winchester, Neil, Gooch (Embleton, 45), Pritchard (O’Brien, 75), Broadhead, Stewart

Subs: Patterson, Alves, Younger, Dunne, Kimpioka

Plymouth Argyle XI: Cooper; Wilson, Scarr, Gillesphey; Broom (Ennis, 60), Camara (Randell, 70), Edwards, Houghton (Jephcott, 86); Mayor, Carrick, Hardie

Subs: Burton, Agard, Law, Cooper

Bookings: Edwards, 21 Winchester, 45 Stewart, 53 Wright, 77 O’Brien, 80 Scarr, 84

Attendance: 28,997

