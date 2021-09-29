Ross Stewart scored twice in the first half to add to Bailey Wright’s header to give the Wearsiders a commanding lead at the break before Luke O’Nien and a first goal in red and white for Leon Dajaku capped a wonderful night’s work for Johnson’s side.

But it wasn’t just those currently in red and white who enjoyed a successful evening as one of the Black Cats’ loan stars also grabbed the headlines with his first goal for his new club on a night which saw 46 goals scored across the 12 fixtures in League One.

Will Grigg’s time on Wearside has been as saddening as it has been underwhelming with the Northern Irishman finding the back of the net just eight times since his arrival in January 2019.

Will Grigg scored his first league goal for Rotherham United while Sunderland hit the front in League One (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old spent the second half of last season out on-loan with MK Dons where he rekindled some of that goal scoring spirit with eight goals in 20 appearances before securing another loan deal this season with League One rivals Rotherham United.

And at the fifth time of asking Grigg grabbed his first league goal for the Millers to open the scoring for Paul Warne’s side as they too ran out comfortable winners over AFC Wimbledon.

Grigg and his Rotherham side moved up to fifth in the League One table with their 3-0 success over the Dons and are just five points behind the Black Cats.

