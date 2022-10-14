This is how Sunderland fans can help ex-Leeds United forward win award
Jack Clarke’s goal against Reading has been nominated for the Goal of the Month award for September.
Two goals from Patrick Roberts in quick succession before the break put the visitors in a commanding position against Reading lat month
Clarke then added a third in the 69th minute as Sunderland recorded their joint-biggest win of the season in what was a sublime back-to-front team goal that started with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson and was then finished off by the ex-Leeds United and Tottenham man.
The public vote is open now and can be accessed by clicking on this link. Voting closes at 5pm on Monday 17th October.
The supporters' votes will be combined with the choices from a panel to determine the winners and winners will be announced at 10am on Monday 24th October.
Sunderland are next in action at the Stadium of Light against Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday, with Clarke likely to play through the middle.