This is how Sunderland fans can bid for match-worn shirts from Crewe Alexandra win and help Ukraine humanitarian appeal

Eighteen match-worn shirts from Sunderland’s victory over Crewe at the weekend are available for supporters to bid on with the proceeds from the online auction to be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Supporters can bid in the auction by visiting matchwornshirt.com. Alternatively, supporters can also text EFL to 70141 to give £10.

Sunderland showed their support for those impacted by the Ukraine crisis by wearing their yellow away kit, despite playing at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, and once again showed their support today, writing: “SAFC stands in solidarity with all of those impacted by the events currently unfolding in Ukraine and we join our fellow EFL and Premier League clubs in calling for peace.”

Late goals from Jack Clarke and Dan Neil claimed a 2-0 victory for the Black Cats at the weekend.

