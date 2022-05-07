Loading...

This is how Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday fans set incredible new record

The League One play-off semi-final at the Stadium of Light between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday set a new attendance record.

By Richard Mennear
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 2:39 pm

Sunderland head into the return leg on Monday evening with a slender 1-0 lead thanks to Ross Stewart’s cool first half finish.

The Stadium of Light erupted as the ball hit the back of the net.

And the stunning attendance has set a new record.

A Sunderland fan at the Stadium of Light. Picture by Frank Reid.

In total, 44,742 – including 2,000 Sheff Wed fans – attended, a record attendance for an EFL play-off semi-final.

