This is how Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday fans set incredible new record

Sunderland head into the return leg on Monday evening with a slender 1-0 lead thanks to Ross Stewart’s cool first half finish.
The Stadium of Light erupted as the ball hit the back of the net.
And the stunning attendance has set a new record.
In total, 44,742 – including 2,000 Sheff Wed fans – attended, a record attendance for an EFL play-off semi-final.