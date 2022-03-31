This is how much Sunderland spent on agent fees over the last year - and the three League One clubs who outspent them

The Black Cats spent £310,244 on agent fees from February 2021 to the end of January 2022, covering the last two transfer windows and all contract renewals within that time.

It was the fourth-biggest spend in League One, with both Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday spending over £700,000 on agent fees.

Sheffield Wednesday topped the division with a spend of £796,224, with Ipswich Town spending £779,739.

Sunderland's spending on agent fees has been revealed

Wigan Athletic were the third-biggest spenders, with a total of £355,774.

Sunderland's spend was down on £406,207 from the previous year, and is again the lowest figure since the club dropped into League One.

In the 2018/19 season the Black Cats spent £2,873,033 as they grappled with the challenge of overhauling their squad after back-to-back relegations, while in the following season they spent £1,346,373.

In Sunderland's solitary season in the Championship they spent £4,370,897 on agent fees, which at the time was the second largest in the division.

Agent fees across the division rose considerably as clubs began to recover from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with spending across the division up from £3,082,105 to £4,426,888 in the last year.

Sunderland's spend covered all incoming business from the last two transfer windows, as well as a significant number of contract renewals including Jack Diamond, Luke O'Nien, Aiden McGeady, Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton.

Crewe Alexandra were the lowest-spending team in League One across the period, spending £3,750.

