This is how many tickets Sunderland have been allocated for Arsenal quarter final - and how to buy

Lee Johnson's side travel to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday December 21st.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for over-65s and £5 for under-19s, and will started going on sale from this Thursday to supporters with over 40 loyalty points.

A staggered sale will then take place to supporters with loyalty points below that threshold, and will go o ngeneral sale in early December, dependng on availability.

There will be no sale on the day and supporters have been advised that any attendee over the age of 18 may be asked to provide either proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, or evidence of a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of the game.

The clash with Mikel Arteta's side will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The full breakdown of when tickets will be available is listed below:

SCH 40+ BCP – 10am Thursday 18 November ‘til 10am Monday 22 November

SCH 30+ BCP – 10am Tuesday 23 November ‘til 10am Wednesday 24 November

SCH 20+ BCP – 10am Thursday 25 November ‘til 10am Friday 26 November

SCH 10+ BCP – 10am Monday 29 November ‘til 10am Tuesday 30 November

SCH – 10am Wednesday 1 December ‘til 10am Thursday 2 December

General sale – 10am Friday 3 December subject to availability.

Arteta's side are in fine form, moving to within two points of the Champions League places with their most recent win over Watford in the Premier League.

