A poor game turned when Elliot Embleton was shown a contentious red card for a late challenge on Ryan Woods, and though the returning Ross Stewart marked his comeback with a superbly-taken goal it was soon cancelled out by Ozan Tufan.

The Black Cats came through a late spell of pressure to take a point that in the circumstances has to be viewed as a valuable one. In truth it was a game in which both sides struggled to consistently produce quality.

The early exchanges were cagey to put it mildly, Hull City sitting off the hosts but then pressing aggressively as soon the ball was played into midfield. Their organisation was good and Sunderland were struggling to find the quality needed to unpick them.

Elliot Embleton was shown red in a dramatic second half at Hull City

Though Mowbray’s side were dominating possession it was arguably the hosts who were the more threatening whether it be on the break or from set pieces. Patterson did well to claw a cross away from his far post before Sunderland’s momentum was disrupted further by an injury to Danny Batth. Thankfully Daniel Ballard had been fit to take a place on the bench and he almost immediately made two huge challenges in his own box to prevent Hull from taking the lead.

Slowly Sunderland began to get to grips with the game, and while still not particularly fluent they did create the better chances before the break. Clarke was just unable to meet a cross to the back post from Gooch after launching the break with some fine footwork, before Simms fired over when a quick free saw Embleton slide a fine pass to his feet inside the box.

After a poor start Amad then found some space and cut an effort just wide of the near post.

Despite that promise Sunderland started the second half well off the pace and were punished when Ballard arrived late to a loose ball in the box, the referee ruling that he caught Slater on awarding a penalty. Patterson guessed the right way but wasn’t called into action, Estupinan dragging a poor penalty wide.

The reprieve lasted a matter of minutes, the visitors facing an even taller challenge when Embleton was shown a red card for what was deemed to be a high boot with half an hour of the game still to play. The attacking midfielder looked to have sustained a serious injury in the process, leaving the field on a stretcher.

The introduction of Stewart helped Sunderland hold the ball up but unsurprisingly Hull were forging good chances, Estupinan heading a wicked cross from the left flank just over the bar.

The Black Cats looked to be on the ropes but the return of their talisman handed them the most unlikely of leads.

Stewart’s fellow substitute Patrick Roberts found him with a delightful chipped pass through the middle of the pitch, and the Scot had in trademark fashion timed his run to perfection. The goalkeeper leapt to block but the striker simply rolled it underneath him.

Hull responded almost immediately, levelling the scores when Tufan met a good cross from the right inside the box and turn an excellent first-time finish past Patterson.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Gooch, O’Nien, Batth (Ballard,13), Alese (Cirkin, 59); Evans, Neil, Embleton; Amad (Ba, 85), Clarke (Roberts, 60), Simms (Stewart, 60)

Subs: Bass, Bennette

Hull City XI: Ingram, Coyle (Sinik, 75), Greaves, Woods, Longman, McLoughlin, Smith (Tufan, 71) , Seri, Christie, Slater, Estupinan

Subs: Lo-Tutala, Elder, Figueiredo, Docherty, Sinik, Vale

Bookings: Greaves, 35 Gooch, 90

Red Card: Embleton, 59