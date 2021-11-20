This is how it played out as Sunderland snatched a late and crucial win over Ipswich Town

Three utterly crucial points.

This may not have been Sunderland’s most convincing performance of the campaign, but it was one of their most significant.

Ipswich Town had the better of the chances through the game but Lee Johnson’s side hung in, and snatched the win when Luke O’Nien scored a back post header five minutes from time.

Luke O'Nien heads Sunderland into a crucial lead

Aiden McGeady added the second from the penalty spot at the start of stoppage time, lifting Sunderland back into the play-off places and within striking distance of the top two.

Though injuries had undoubtedly forced Lee Johnson’s hand in some cases, his selection reflected a significant change from his regular league formula, seeing Nathan Broadhead partnering Ross Stewart through the middle and perhaps most notably, McGeady dropping to the bench.

Dennis Cirkin’s absence forced Luke O’Nien back into the full back positions, while Bailey Wright also replaced Tom Flanagan.

Ipswich Town started with the confidence of a side in good form and pushing up the table, with the home side having to survive some early pressure in the form of a couple of dangerous corners.

The hosts did have a sight of goal of their own when Elliot Embleton drifted in from the right flank, but his curling effort was well wide of the far post.

Cook’s side had the first real opening when a ball from the right flank fell kindly for Macauley Bonne, but his effort was blocked by Wright, who did the same again ten minutes later when the lively Kyle Edwards cut inside and fired from long range.

There were more moments when Sunderland did look a threat, able to press the Ipswich defenders and commit bodies forward quickly in the transition.

For the most part it was a fairly sluggish contest, but one where the visitors were having most of the efforts.

They twice went close when Edwards again drifted infield, neat play working the ball to Bersant Celina, whose effort from just inside the box was too close to Hoffmann. Moments later they broke down the other flank, Aluko cutting a low cross for Sam Morsy whose effort was deflected just wide.

Sunderland took a short injury break as a chance to reset and tweak their side, with Broadhead shifting out to the left and Embleton drifting inside.

It did mean more possession and a better intensity, which the crowded responded to with vigour.

With frustrating growing at a number of contentious refereeing calls (Stewart twice adamant he had been hauled to the ground inside the box), the home side were beginning to find some rhythm.

They were indebted to their goalkeeper, though, who made a superb double save to again deny Celina from inside the box. Sunderland broke quickly, forging their best chance of the half when Stewart was unable to connect with an excellent O’Nien cross.

Johnson’s side struggled to make the most of that momentum at the start of the second half, and although Hoffmann wasn’t tested it was the away side who were in complete control of both possession and territory through the opening ten minutes of the second half.

Both sides were lacking precision in their play, and a loose pass from the home side almost cost them as Morsy fired wide from distance.

Unsurprisingly Johnson turned to McGeady with half an hour to play, and it almost produced an instant result when he played a smart through ball down the right channel. Winchester almost gathered, but Ipswich were just able to recover in time to clear their lines.

Ipswich were able to steady, and had a half chance with just over ten minutes to play when Bonne flicked on a header from a cross. It fell for Aluko inside the box, but after taking one touch his volley was wild, Hoffmann untroubled as it flew over the bar.

With Dajaku and Pritchard also both on, Johnson had most of his attacking substitutes on in search of the win.

The game looked to be drifting towards a stalemate, but from nowhere Sunderland snatched the lead with just five minutes to play.

Pritchard floated a corner to the back post, and Walton erred as he raced off his line.

He was unable to gather, and could only watch on as O’Nien’s header slowly bounced up and over the line.

The Stadium of Light was delirious, and even more so at the start of five minutes of stoppage time.

Ipswich had been unable to muster a significant response, and were staring down the barrel of defeat when centre back Nsiala was adjudged to have handballed from a Stewart volley.

McGeady fired into the top corner, securing three crucial points.

Sunderland XI: Hoffmann; Winchester, Wright, Doyle, O’Nien; Neil, Evans (Pritchard, 75), Gooch, Embleton (McGeady, 62); Broadhead (Dajaku, 80), Stewart

Subs: Patterson, Alves, Dajaku, McGeady, O’Brien, Flanagan

Ipswich Town XI: Walton; Donacien, Nsiala, Edmundson, Clements; Morsy, Evans; Aluko, Celina (Fraser, 68), Edwards (Chaplin, 69); Bonne

Subs: Pigott, El Mizouni, Vincent-Young, Burgess, Hladky

Bookings: Evans, 19 Gooch, 33 Celina, 54 Stewart, 64 Winchester, 80

Attendance: 31,033

