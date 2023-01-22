The Black Cats took advantage of a Dael Fry red card early in the second half to win through goals from Ross Stewart and Amad.

The three points were more than a fair reward for Tony Mowbray’s side, who had dominated the first half with no reward and actually had their toughest spell of the game when ahead.

Sunderland had the majority of possession from the off and while Middlesbrough initially looked comfortable sitting off and absorbing some pressure, the Black Cats began to play through them with a pleasing ease.

Ross Stewart puts Sunderland ahead against Middlesbrough

Their first, and best, chance came from a Middlesbrough error all the same. Under no great deal of pressure Steffen played out a pass straight to the feet of Amad, who could only drag his effort wide of the far post.

The Black Cats continued to largely control proceedings and had the ball in the net when Amads and Roberts swept down the right-hand flank. Amad teed up Roberts who shot was saved poorly by Steffen, but the offside flag was raised as Stewart turned the ball into the roof of the net.

It was a let off for the visitors, who did go close when a sweeping break finished with Forss focing a very good low stop from Patterson as he flew down to his right. It remained the hosts in the ascendancy all the same, particularly down that right flank. Stewart ought to have done better when firing Roberts’ cross over the bar first tiem at the near post, before another effort was well saved by Steffen seconds before the break.

Sunderland had impressed, but ominously had nothing to show for it.

That would change within ten minutes of the second half. Roberts split the Middlesbrough defence open with a glorious pass, and Stewart made a good run off the shoulder. As he borne down on goal, Fry had no choice but to make the foul and after a moment of hesitation, the referee blew for a penalty and showed a red card. Steffen actually did superbly to save Stewart’s effort but it bounced off the inside of the post and fell kindly for the Scot who turned home.

Though Sunderland were dominating possession the chances were thereafter more evenly spread than Mowbray would have liked, Michut and Ballard going very close but McGree and Hackney spurning promising openings at the other end.

Bizarrely, the visitors were looking stronger with ten and kept finding gaps in the home midfield which had previously been so impressive.

Sunderland, though, struck when seemingly at their most vulnerable. A fine break forced the second when Amad and Roberts again dovetailed around the box, the former curling a superb effort past Steffen.

Middlesbrough continued to threat intermittently and had shown real spirit when reduced to ten, but Sunderland held out with relative ease to deliver an uplifting home wi at a crucial point of the season.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese (Wright, 70); Evans (Michut, 11), Neil; Roberts (Ba, 81), Amad, Clarke (Bennette, 81); Stewart

Subs: Bass, Dajaku, Taylor

Middlesbrough XI: Steffen; Smith, Lenihan, Fry, Giles; Hackney, Howson; McGree (Watmore, 83), Akpom, Forss (Archer, 65), Crooks (McNair, 51)

Subs: Roberts, Jones, Archer, Hoppe, Watmore, Bola

Bookings: Howson, 14

Red Card: Fry, 50