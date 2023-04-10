Dennis Cirkin was the unlikely matchwinner as he poked home Alex Pritchard’s free kick, giving his side a reward for their domination of the first hour.

That they didn’t put the game to bed gave the hosts hope and in truth they could well have snatched something from a host of set piece situations, but Sunderland just about held onto make a welcome return to winning ways.

Sunderland took control of the ball from the off but Mowbray had refreshed his starting XI and though some of the interplay was a delight, the lack of bodies in the box would prove to be a persistent problem. Most of the efforts through the first half were from long range as a result, Ekwah missing probably the best of them when he blazed over after Amad had found him with a clever cutback.

Dennis Cirkin marked his return to the starting XI with a goal at Cardiff City

The midfielder turned provider when he found Amad in what was the first real occasion Sunderland had got in behind the opposition defence, but the forward’s touch was surprisingly poor and allowed the goalkeeper to gather.

Sunderland were playing through Cardiff’s passive structure with ease, which was summed up by Sabri Lamouchi replacing two of his midfield with ten minutes of the half still to play. A minute later the visitors thought they had a deserved goal, more neat play down the right leading to Pritchard swinging in an excellent cross for Clarke to head home, the winger adjudged to have made his move just a fraction too early.

Cardiff then against the run of play had a big chance of their own, Kaba heading straight at Patterson from close range as he met a cross from Sawyers. That served as a warning to a Sunderland side who had dominated the game but reached the interval with little to show for it.

Lamouchi made yet another sub at the interval, and Kion Etete drew a smart stop from Patterson with one of his first touches in the game. The intensity from the hosts had gone up significantly ad though they looked far more of a threat, they also were starting to leave space on the break. Superb footwork from Amad almost yielded an opener, but Cardiff were just able to get back in and block Pritchard’s shot.

Sunderland got their reward when Clarke was scythed down on the edge of the box, Pritchard’s free kick finding its way through the wall. Allsop was able to turn it onto the post, but it broke kindly for Cirkin who had reacted quickest and fired into the roof of the empty net.

Cardiff responded by applying pressure on the box for the first time, a barrage of cross as set plays causing real problems. Kaba and McGuinness both missed promising openings before the former header over from close range when meeting a cross.

Sunderland remained a threat on the break as Amad continued to show his class, but in the end they were relieved to hear the final whistle as one final Cardiff cross drifted out of play.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Gooch, Hume, Batth, Cirkin; Neil, Ekwah (Michut, 71); Amad, Pritchard (Gelhardt, 78), Clarke; Ba (Roberts, 71)

Subs: Bass, Taylor, Lihadji, Anderson

Cardiff City XI: Allsop, Romeo (Davies, 78), Kipre, McGuinness, Ng; Philogene (Rinomhota, 36), Sawyers (Ralls, 61), Wintle, Ojo (Simpson, 36); Kaba, Wickham (Etete, 45)

Subs: Alnwick, Harris

Bookings: Ng, 59 Kirpe, 75 Etete, 76 Rinomhota, 81 Neil, 83