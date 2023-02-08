Tony Mowbray’s side recovered from a poor start and a Harry Wilson goal to again impress with their combination play, and though Jack Clarke gave them brief hope of an unlikely comeback when reducing the deficit late on, a goal from Layvin Kurzawa added to Andreas Pereira’s earlier effort and just about settled the contest.

Jewison Bennette did force some late drama with a clever finish to reduce the deficit just before stoppage time, but the visitors were able to survive the late pressure to book their place in the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was nevertheless another impressive display from Mowbray’s young side, who refused to be beaten and another night could easily have taken the contest into extra time at the very least.

Sunderland fell behind to an early goal from Harry Wilson

Sunderland had impressed at Craven Cottage but right from they off they struggled to impose themselves here. Fulham’s shape and intensity out of possession was much improved and the hosts struggled to find a way through.

They were behind inside ten minutes, two failed attempts to clear a routine cross from deep allowing Vinicius to gather with his back to goal. He slid a pass to the edge of the box where Wilson fired low through a crowded box, Patterson getting a hand to the effort but unable to push it wide of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were one or two promising moments on the break for the hosts, with Roberts slicing an effort after neat play from Ba and Amad, but generally there were being outmatched physically. Tom Cairney was dominating the contest, winning back possession and spinning away into space on a regular basis. Twice they broke through the middle of the pitch but twice Wilson failed to make the most of the opportunity presented, first firing weakly at Patterson as he tried to go across goal and then inches wide of the far post.

Sunderland finally began to find their feet towards the half-hour mark, Neil and Michut managing to retain possession better and get their side into more advanced areas.

They were able to test Rodak when Amad sent a dipping effort goalward from the edge of the area, Ba firing over when he snatched at the rebound. Ballard then turned a Clarke shot just wide of the near post as Fulham ended the half if not quite on the back foot, then at least right in a contest.

Fulham served notice of their threat when Cairney cut an effort just wide after a dangerous break early in the second half, but Sunderland were by now giving as good as they were getting and Ba in particular was growing into his unfamiliar striking role. He sparked a half chance when Neil drove one just wide from the edge of the area and only an excellent save from Rodak denied Roberts when he broke into the box shortly afterwards. More brilliant footwork from the winger then saw him find Amad in the box, and though the winger beat the goalkeeper with his effort, brilliant awareness from Duffy allowed him to drop in and clear off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stadium of Light was rocking but Fulham struck just when they looked at their most vulnerable. Sunderland didn’t track Mitrovic’s run from deep and though Patterson did superbly to save his initial effort, the striker somehow kept the ball alive and cut it into the six-yard box where his fellow substitute Andreas had the simplest of finishes.

The response form the hosts was excellent even as Mowbray began to ring the changes, his side making most of the running and causing a lot of problems.

Substitute Ekwah was impressing and fired one effort just wide of the far post, and not long after Sunderland had the goal their play absolutely deserved. Pritchard found an overlapping run from Alese with an excellent pass, and the full back then cut the ball back to Clarke on the edge of the area. The winger had been a threat throughout and curled a delightful effort into the far corner, leaving Rodak with no chance.

With fifteen minutes to play it looked like an unlikely comeback was on, but Fulham snuffed it just a few minutes later. Sunderland felt Batth had been fouled when he turned a long ball out for a corner, but they then missed numerous chances to clear their lines and allowed Kurzawa to thump an effort into the roof of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland were not quite done yet.

Mowbray threw Danny Batth forward and a brilliant header from the centre-half allowed Bennette to score and set up a grandstand finish. Fulham were able to see out a couple of late corners but a resounding ovation from the Stadium of Light was a reflection of their team’s tenacious showing.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese; Neil (O’Nien, 63), Michut (Ekwah, 71); Roberts (Pritchard, 63), Amad (Bennette, 71), Clarke; Ba (Rigg, 79)

Subs: Bass, Kelly, Johnson, Watson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete (Reid, 64), Tosin, Duffy, Kurzawa; Palhinha (Reed, 64), Cairney, Harris (Andreas, 45); Solomon (James, 79), Vinicius (Mitrovic, 45), Wilson

Subs: Leno, Willian, Diop, Robinson

Bookings: Duffy, 55