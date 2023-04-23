John Swift’s penalty on the stroke of half time had left the Black Cats with a mountain to climb but an injury-hit side fought their way back and sealed three points through the most unlikely of sources: A Dennis Cirkin brace.

The defender took both of his goals superbly and Tony Mowbray’s reshuffled team were able to ride the late pressure to take three deserved points.

Both sides had been given an incentive by many of Saturday’s results and particularly West Brom, who had come into the game with back-to-back wins and with a game in hand their top-six hopes very much alive.

Dennis Cirkin celebrates at the Hawthorns

The atmosphere reflected that and in the early stages it looked as if it would be a difficult afternoon for the Black Cats, the hosts twice getting to the byline and cutting dangerous low balls into the box that were cleared under pressure. Sunderland were struggling to play their way through an aggressive press but having ridden through the initial wave of pressure, they began to get a bit of joy even if there was a familiar problem of getting bodies in the box.

They had the first real effort of the game when a corner dropped nicely for Gelhardt, whose first-time volley was deflected over the bar. Not long afterwards neat play down the right allowed Amad to burst into the box, the winger denied by Palmer as he raced off his line to snuff out the danger.

After a bright start West Brom were now largely being forced deep, two yellow cards reflecting their need to break up some dangerous Sunderland breaks with fouls. It wasn’t until the 35th minute that they had their first real effort of the game, Grant getting space to cut inside but slicing his effort well wide of the far post.

The visitors broke down the other end and after another excellent first-touch from the impressive Gelhardt, Clarke cut inside and drew an excellent save from Palmer with his long-range effort. Though the hosts survived the following corner with ease, from a goal kick they gifted the ball back to Sunderland and Amad had Palmer scrambling again with a shot that flew past his near post.

Sunderland had not created any big opening inside the box but they had arguably been the better side and so it was a major blow that they went into the break behind. There was barely any of one minute of stoppage time left to play when Swift broke into the box, knocking the ball away from O’Nien. The defender challenged and though the visitors felt the contact was minimal, the referee eventually blew for a penalty. Swift stepped up and drove his effort straight down the middle.

It was almost two not long after the break, Sunderland surviving an almighty goalmouth scramble as they showed admirable bravery to deny four or five efforts. The significance of that would be underlined moments later when the visitors broke well through the middle of the field, working the ball out to Gooch on the right flank. He showed excellent footwork to create the shot to put a cross right into the middle of the box, where Cirkin had made a run and guided a deft header into the top corner. The game began to break wide open as both sides threatened, Palmer saving well from Gooch as he got into a dangerous area again.

It took a little while for West Brom to find their footing again but when they did they started to look a threat, Patterson saving from Townsend as the hosts finally made their significant height advantage at set plays count.

Sunderland were struggling to find the right pass from which to break out and counter, though they had a big opening when Gooch intercepted and broke through the centre. He delayed his pass to Clarke just too long, but the winger kept it alive and Sunderland worked it to the edge of the box. Palmer saved from Neil, and Clarke fired the follow up just wide of the far post.

The omens were nevertheless encouraging for Sunderland and from there next move they made no mistake. It was a wonderful move, keeping the ball alive and working it out the left of the box. From there substitute Pritchard and Cirkin played a clever-one two, the latter stabbing an effort that took a slight deflection and flew over Palmer into the roof of the net.

There was still much work to be done from there and West Brom’s attacking threat was underlined when substitute Gardner-Hickman did superbly to escape two markets and burst through the middle of the pitch. His effort from distance was equally good, beating Patterson but flying just wide of the post.

The youngster would have another sight of goal with seconds to play but again he dragged his effort wide of the far post and with that, the points were Sunderland’s.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, O’Nien, Cirkin; Gooch, Neil, Ekwah (Michut, 67), Clarke; Amad, Ba (Roberts, 67), Gelhardt (Pritchard, 77)

Subs: Bass, Taylor, Lihadji, Anderson

West Brom XI: Palmer; Furlong, Ajayi (Bartley, 90), Townsend, Pieters; Wallace, Yokuslu (Gardner-Hickman, 85), Molumby (Rogic, 89), Swift (Faal, 89); Grant (Albrighton, 83), Thomas-Asante

Subs: Griffiths, Livermore

Bookings: Molumby, 22 Yokuslu, 37 Swift, 50 Gelhardt, 70 O’Nien, 78 Gooch, 82