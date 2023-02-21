Tony Mowbray’s side were well off the pace through the first half and were deservedly behind at the break to an Ollie Rathbone goal.

They did improve after the break but were caught on the counter to leave themselves what would prove to be an insurmountable challenge despite Joe Gelhardt scoring his first goal in red-and-white to reduce the deficit.

Mowbray had rotated his team again to try and guard against fatigue amid a hectic schedule, but his side looked disjointed from the off and the contest had worrying similarities to the 5-1 drubbing here a year ago.

Ollie Rathbone fires Rotherham into an early lead against Sunderland

Chances were few and far between to begin with, but Sunderland were struggling to build any real rhythm on the ball. They fell behind to the first attempt of note, Rathbone given far too much time to turn on the ball and drive all the way to the edge of the box – his low strike perfect and well beyond the reach of Patterson.

That goal did spark Sunderland into life momentarily, Pritchard denied only by a wonderful Johansson save as he cut in from the left flank and arced an effort that would have dropped into the far corner if not for the goalkeeper’s impressive save. The resulting corner was met by Ballard at the front post but his header dropped agonisingly wide of the far post.

That hinted at encouragement for the visitors but in truth it proved to be something of a false dawn: Rotherham were not only winning the physical battle but playing the better football. They felt they should have had a penalty when Ogbene spun away from Cirkin, before Peltier headed a corner just over Patterson’s crossbar.

Sunderland’s moments of inspiration were few and far between even despite a couple of good touches from Gelhardt, with Amad blazing an effort over the bar just before the break.

Mowbray’s side had been dismal and had it all to do. Rathbone registered the first effort of note in the second half when he met an effort on the edge of the area, but this time it was close enough for Patterson to get down and save.

Sunderland began to build some long overdue pressure shortly after, beginning to test the home defence and play with a quality far more in line with what they have produced for much of the season. They thought they had the equaliser when Gelhardt met a cross from the right at close range, but the loanee had gone just too early and the offside flag was raised.

The Black Cats were encouraged but then found themselves caught out just as they were beginning to turn the screw. Neil was caught in possession just inside the Rotherham half and when Fosu picked the pass out the left well, Ferguson was in. He made no mistake as he drove into the box, firing an effort across Patterson and in off the inside of the post.

Gelhardt, though, was rewarded for his persistence when Sunderland broke forward again and when the youngster met O’Nien’s cross at the back post with a thumping header there was no doubt that the goal would stand.

The Black Cats were dominating the game without being able to really carve out a major opportunity, Alese denied by a good defensive block when fellow substitute Roberts found him with a delightful chipped pass as he cut across the pitch.

Rotherham were struggling to stop Roberts but they were defending their box well and getting some joy on the break, Washington striking the foot of the post at the end of a move that would have ended the game as a contest.

Sunderland kept pushing, Bennette’s cross just eluding a team-mate before Johansson saved from Gelhardt after more good work from Roberts as the clock wound down.

The Black Cats had one late chance in stoppage time as a corner dropped for Gelhardt, but Johansson was equal to it and the hots were able to hold on.

Rotherham United XI: Johansson; Peltier (Odoffin, 79), Humphreys, Hall (Harding, 45), Hjelde; Coventry, Rathbone (Washington, 77); Fosu, Ogbene, Ferguson (Lindsay, 64); Hugill (Kelly, 79)

Subs: Vickers, Bramall

Sunderland XI: Patterson; O’Nien, Ballard, Batth (Hume, 62), Cirkin (Alese, 62); Neil, Michut (Roberts, 62); Amad, Pritchard (Ba, 84), Clarke (Bennette, 84); Gelhardt

Subs: Bass, Ekwah

Bookings: Hugill, 37 Cirkin, 40 Coventry, 82