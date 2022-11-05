This is how it played out as Sunderland fall to disappointing defeat against Cardiff City

The Black Cats had been lucky to make to the interval unscathed, with Anthony Patterson making an excellent penalty save from Joe Ralls as the visitors spurned a host of good opportunities.

Though Tony Mowbray’s side did finally begin to control possession in the final stages, Cardiff defended a host of crosses with ease and Ryan Allsop finished the game mostly untested.

Perhaps fearful of a trying week on the road catching up with his side, Mowbray had made four changes and with the visitors also naming an incredibly attacking line up, the result was a wild first twenty minutes that produced everything but a goal.

It was the hosts who had the first effort when Jack Clarke drove infield and had an effort deflected just wide, but a more accurate omen of what was to follow came from the corner. Dan Neil was caught in possession on his own halfway line and from there the visitors were in, Ojo missing a big chance when he was played in by the lively Mark Harris.

Before long they would have an even bigger opportunity to score, Bailey Wright’s backpass overhit and well beyond Patterson. Batth was ruled to have made a foul as he stopped Philogene meeting the loose ball, and from the spot Patterson flew to his left to palm clear the penalty from Ralls.

‘One of our own’ was still ringing out in honour of the young goalkeeper when Clarke again drove inside, the ball worked over to Amad as he drifted past Roberts. The loanee did well to beat the goalkeeper, but Perry Ng had stepped smartly in front of the line and was able to hack the ball clear.

At this stage both sides would have been sensing an opening if only they could find some composure, but after that effort it was just about one-way traffic from the rest of half.

Cardiff poured forward time and time again, Sunderland regularly coughing up possession and leaving themselves vulnerable. Twice Philogene was unable to convert a half chance, and then Harris turned wide of the far post when Nkoukou was allowed to drive forward and pick his pass.

Mowbray was urgently trying to get messages onto the pitch to fix his team’s shape, and he was relieved that they were able to get to the interval without conceding the goal that Cardiff had clearly deserved.

The Sunderland head coach resisted the urge to make changes and his side continued to struggle. Though they were adamant that Harris was offside when he turned Romeo’s shot into the roof of the net, there was little argument that the visitor’s lead reflected their general dominance.

The changes quickly followed and with Cardiff beginning to drop, some openings followed. Pritchard curled a free kick into the side netting before Amad drove in from the right and curled an effort just wide of the far post, the hosts finally building a spell of pressure on the ball.

That was the last meaningful effort from the hosts, who were now finally getting into good crossing positions but with no one to aim for.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; O’Nien, Wright, Batth, Cirkin; Neil (Evans, 57), Ba (Pritchard, 57) ; Roberts (Bennette, 66), Amad, Clarke; Simms (Embleton, 73)

Subs: Bass, Matete, Hume

Cardiff City XI: Allsop; Romeo, Kipre, Ng, Nkoukou; Philogene (Sawyers, 58), Ralls, Wintle, Ojo (Nelson, 72); Harris (Watters, 58 (Whyte, 90)), O’Dowda (Rinomhota, 72)

Subs: Alnwick, Sang

Bookings: Batth, 12 Neil, 31 O’Nien, 45 Wintle, 52 Nkoukou, 65 Kirpre, 90 Embleton, 90