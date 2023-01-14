Tony Mowbray’s side had battled back superbly from Joel Piroe’s effort early in the second half, equalising through Dan Neil.

They were unable to hold on, though, in an afternoon of bitter frustration as Liam Cullen and Ollie Cooper added

It was a spirited performance from the hosts amid intense frustration with the performance of referee Keith Stroud.

Luke O'Nien was shown a red card early in Sunderland's defeat to Swansea City

Sunderland had started the better of the two sides, going close when Patrick Roberts won a foul and fired a free kick just over the bar. The Black Cats had already threatened on a couple of occasions, particularly when the again impressive Dan Neil drove through the centre of the pitch.

Swansea City did go close when Ballard gifted the ball away deep in his own half, Matt Grimes curling an effort just wide of the near post.

The hosts looked in good order, though, before the game swung on those two controversial decisions. Amad felt he had been tripped in the box when he spun away from his marker, but his appeals were waved away and when Swansea broke Luke O’Nien leapt into a challenge near the halfway line. It was undoubtedly a rash challenge from the in-form defender who had run from deep and arrived late, but it was a surprise when the referee showed a red card after being swarmed by the Swansea player.

Mowbray withdrew Roberts in order to get another defender on the pitch, and the game then understandably settled into an attack vs defence exercise. Sunderland defended well for the remainder of the half and gave up few chances, only troubled when Batth had to make a big block in his six-yard box to deny Piroe.

Sunderland tried to get up the pitch at the start of the second half and felt they should have had a penalty when Neil went down in the box, but play was again and waved on and within moments the hosts were behind.

It was a brilliant crossfield pass by Grimes, and Manning did well to turn it to the back post first time where Piroe had the easiest of finishes.

Sunderland’s response was spirited, more than competing in the game and they got a deserved reward when Clarke beat his marker down the left flank with some wonderful footwork. His cross to Batth at the back post was good and when the centre-back headed it back across goal Neil was there to turn a first-time effort into the back of the net.

The atmosphere inside the Stadium of Light was electric, but the parity was short lived. Swansea built another overlap and the cross from Manning was driven into a dangerous area. Batth slid to clear, but the ball struck Cullen and left Patterson with no chance. Stewart was incensed, adamant that he had been fouled when competing for a long ball moments earlier.

Swansea extended their advantage soon after when gathered a long ball forward and worked an overlap in the box. Piroe took on the shot when he should have passed but the loose ball fell to Cooper, who fired an effort in at Patterson’s near post.

That all but ended Sunderland’s spirited fightback, as the visitors held onto the ball and saw out the rest of the game.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Gooch, Ballard, O’Nien, Hume; Evans (Michut, 82), Neil; Roberts (Batth, 20), Amad (Ba, 82), Clarke (Bennette, 83); Stewart (Dajaku, 83)

Subs: Bass, Wright

Swansea City XI: Benda; Cabango, Darling, Latibeaudiere; Fulton, Allen (Ntcham, 77), Grimes; Cooper (Cundle, 86), Cullen (Sorinola, 83), Piroe

Subs: Fisher, Wood, Naughton, Congreve

Bookings: Cabango, 19 Piroe, 53 Latibeaudiere, 61 Sorinola, 88 Hume, 90

Red Card: O’Nien, 19

