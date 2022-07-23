This is how it played out as Sunderland fall to a disappointing defeat at Accrington Stanley

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a sluggish start the Black Cats assumed complete control fo the contest, Ross Stewart’s penalty on the brink of half time barely reflecting their dominance.

Though they began the second half in much the same vein a series of defensive lapses and errors in possession saw John Coleman’s side turn the side, a penalty from Sean McConville and a close range finish from Korede Adedoyin securing the win.

Sunderland had shown their attacking quality without but a combination of poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping meant they couldn’t capitalise, and their late collapse will be a concern for Alex Neil.

Neil had named what is widely expected to closely resemble his starting XI for Coventry City’s visit next weekend, but they were initially caught off guard by the intensity of their opposition.

It was all the hosts to begin with, Dan Ballard and Stewart having to make good interventions in their own box to keep the scores level. The Black Cats were struggling to get any hold on possession, though a glorious through ball from Roberts saw Stewart drag an effort across the far post.

An agitated Neil began to settle as his team improved, and for a long stretch only outstanding goalkeeping from Lukas Jensen kept Sunderland from opening up a significant lead.

The impressive Ballard was next to go close, an audacious run from his own half ending in a neat 1-2 with Roberts and an effort just wide. Stewart’s dangerous runs off the shoulder kept bringing openings, Jensen making a superb double save from the Scot and then Jack Clarke after another dangerous break. Clarke recycled the ball and after his low cross ot the back post, Roberts should have done better than firing over the bar.

The openings kept coming from Sunderland’s slick play, and so did the saves. Both Roberts and Stewart were both again denied, impressively, and on the brink of half time the pressure finally told.

A superb switch of play from Roberts released Clarke, who drew the foul from Rodgers. Stanley felt the foul was inside the box, but Stewart sent Jensen the wrong way.

Other than a dangerous snapshot from Joe Pritchard, the hosts had created very little following their early promise.

It was more of the same at the start of the second, Roberts and Clarke just unable to make the most of good shooting opportunities they forged for themselves.

Jensen’s excellent afternoon continued as he denied Pritchard and Clarke again, before an unforced error brought the hosts level from almost nowhere. Wright was caught in possession on the edge of his own box, before bringing down McConville who promptly stepped up to level the scores from the spot.

A sloppiness in possession was Sunderland’s biggest issue, and a loose ball from Luke O’Nien to leave Ballard should have led to another penalty. The referee waved play on, and the final effort was deflected over the bar. Neil’s side didn’t take advantage of their let off, failign to defend a long throw into the box and falling behind when Adedoyin finished from close range.

The final stages were a mirror of how it had started, Sunderland struggling to impose themselves on a physical opponent.

They barely tested Jensen in the final minutes, leaving Neil with much to ponder.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Gooch (O’Nien, 66), Wright, Ballard, Cirkin; Evans, Neil; Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke (Embleton, 74); Stewart

