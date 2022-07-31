This is how it played out as Sunderland are held to draw by Coventry City on Championship return

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Swede’s strike was a cruel blow for the hosts who were less than ten minutes away from taking the three points, but it was probably a fair reflection of the balance of play in what was a pulsating contest.

Jack Clarke had given Sunderland a deserved early lead just ten minutes into the game and for much of the first half it was Sunderland who looked most likely to extend their lead.

Coventry grew stronger and stronger through the second half, though, and it was their fresh legs from the bench which began to turn the tide and led to the late goal.

Alex Neil celebrates Sunderland's opening goal

It was a remarkable atmosphere at the Stadium of Light even despite the less than ideal kick off time, over 40,000 packing in long before the first whistle to create a stunning visual display.

Unsurprisingly, Neil’s side came flying out the traps. As expected it was Coventry City who were dominating possession, but Sunderland were pressing with intent and breaking quickly. As is his way, Neil had spring a slight surprise in fielding a back three, but from the off the defensive structure was good.

Sunderland had the first half chance when Embleton turned on a loose ball in the middle of the pitch and quickly sprung away into space. He played a pass into Stewart and though the Scot was able to cut inside and get a shot away, the connection was poor and Moore had an easy save.

Sunderland kept breaking though, and it wasn’t long until they were ahead. Nice play in the middle of the pitch allowed Alex Pritchard to play a big switch out to the right flank, and Lynden Gooch now had his opposite number 1-v-1. It was a lovely of play, dummying the initial cross before knocking the ball to the byline. Moore came to meet the floated cross to the back post but was nowhere near it, allowing Clarke to place a deft header into the middle of the goal.

Sunderland were away, and the atmosphere electric. After that opener the game settled into something of a familiar pattern, Coventry holding onto possession and probing for gaps. Sunderland looked to play on the counter and retained a threat throughout the opening half hour. Clarke went close to a second when he again found space at the far post, but Moore saved well as he met Pritchard’s drilled cross with a low effort.

It was noticeable that unlike the majority of League One games, the ball was nearly constantly in play and so it came as go major shock that Sunderland began to tire a touch in the latter stages of the half.

The visitors were settling into the contest, and had their first effort when Gyokeres chased a ball into the channel. He drove inside but fired high and wide from a decent position. Jonathan Panzo went closes minutes a later, a spectacular effort from 25 yards turned onto the bar by Patterson. Godden was there to meet the follow up, but the ball was travelling too quickly and so he was unable to guide the header back down towards goal.

Sunderland were a touch on the ropes, but found a way to take the sting out of the game and make it to the interval unscathed.

Both sides looked a threat on the break in the opening minutes of the second half, Sunderland going closest when Embleton ended a dangerous move by curling an effort from just inside the box over the bar.

It looked a costly miss when Dan Neil was caught in possession on the edge of his own box moments later, the host’s own goal kick turning into a glaring chance for Godden. With the goal gaping, he somehow struck his effort well wide.

A brilliant game continued to break from end to end, Moore making a fine stop to deny Stewart from the edge of the box.

After a punishing opening hour, the tempo just dropped a touch heading towards the final quarter and having brought on Luke O’Nien for extra physicality, you suspected that suited Neil just fine. Sunderland, though, were noticeably finding it harder to get their players up the pitch and put the pressure back on their opponents.

Robins had by now made four substitutions, and the extra pace down the right flank was noticeable.

Having spent much of the second half chasing the ball the extra zip in Coventry’s step was clear. All the same Patterson had not really been tested when Gyokeres picked the ball up around 25 yards out, but he left the youngster with no chance when he drove past O’Nien and thumped his long-range shot into the bottom corner.

To their credit Sunderland steadied and ended the contest largely in control of the ball as substitute Roberts became more influential, but Coventry held out comfortable and in the end you would struggle to argue that they did not deserve their point.

It was a breathless and ultimately solid start to life in the second tier.

Sunderland AFC XI: Patterson; Gooch, Ballard, Batth, Cirkin; Evans, Neil; Embleton (O’Nien, 61) , Pritchard (Roberts, 78), Clarke; Stewart

Subs: Bass, Simms, Wright, Hume, Alese

Coventry City XI: Moore; Hyam, McFadzean (Tavares, 72), Panzo; Eccles (Dabo, 72), Hamer, Sheaf, Allen (Palmer, 61), Bidwell; Gyokeres, Godden (Walker, 72)

Subs: Doyle, Rose, Wilson

Bookings: Hamer, 19 Clarke, 50 Evans, 55 Ballard, 76 O’Nien, 90