Joe Gelhardt’s brilliant first-half strike had moved Tony Mowbray’s side into the play-off positions for a brief spell but they were unable to hold onto their lead and Josh Koroma’s strike was a deserved equaliser for the visitors.

The Black Cats struggled to carve out clear chances in the closing stages, tired legs and a lack of presence in the penalty box catching up with them on a frustrating night at the Stadium of Light.

Edouard Michut’s line-up had led Mowbray to gamble on an ultra-attacking side, one that would clearly be vulnerable to the counter but with the technical ability to cut open their opposition.

Joe Gelhardt's brilliant first-half strike wasn't enough to secure a win for Sunderland

Whether encouraged by the attacking midfield opposite them or in a bid to catch the hosts cold, Huddersfield pressed higher up the pitch than initially had been expected and saw far more of the ball than they have in many of their recent fixtures. It was they who had the most notable early effort, Diarra exploiting a defensive mix-up to step onto a long ball and see a drive from long range deflected into the side netting.

Sunderland did begin to start stringing some promising moves together, Clarke making a very good run to the byline and cutting the ball back into the six-yard box, where Gelhardt was twice denied by strong blocks from the visiting defence. The Black Cats went even closer when Clarke fed Gooch in the box, the full back drawing a strong save from Vaclik as he chopped back onto his favoured right foot.

By and large Huddersfield had successfully frustrated the hosts and there was some irony that it was an error from Mowbray’s side that eventually pulled them out of position. Warnock’s side sniffed blood when Patterson, who had commanded his area excellently throughout the half, played the ball into a dangerous area. The visitors sprung to try and steal it, but instead overcommitted and allowed Amad to spring clear for the first time. His precise pass found Gelhardt, who still had it all to do. It was a superb goal, shifting the ball inside before driving a low effort through the legs of the defender and into the bottom corner: the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

It should have been two within minutes, Amad turning a ball over the bar when it fell to him just yards out. In his defence, he had not expected the ball to arrive to him and Pritchard should probably have released him for the shot moments before.

The hosts ended the half playing some delightful football, Clarke going close when Amad and Gelhardt worked it out to him, but one or two very nervy moments in transition were a reminder of how much work there was still to be done in the second half.

That was underlined when the visitors forged a huge opening at the start of the second half, Headley driving an effort wide from an excellent position inside the box. They had the ball in the net from a corner not long afterwards, the hosts relieved to hear the referee blow for a foul.

Sunderland’s shape had been non-existent for much of the second half and they were finally punished when Koroma drove from deep, the hosts backing off and allowing him to drive a long-range effort into the top corner.

The goal finally sparked a response from Sunderland, Amad twice thwarted as Mowbray’s side tried to restore their advantage.

Sunderland were dominating possession but were being limited mostly to shots from long range, the visitors increasingly happy to drop in and wait for their opportunities to try and counter.

Just before three minutes of stoppage time it looked as if the hosts might have forged one last major opportunity as Clarke burst through the middle of the pitch, but Amad was unable to gather his pass and get the shot away and so the danger passed.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, O’Nien, Batth (Anderson, 90), Gooch; Neil, Pritchard; Amad, Roberts (Watson, 87), Clarke; Gelhardt (Lihadji, 72)

Subs: Bass, Ba, Taylor, Ekwah, Anderson

Huddersfield Town XI: Vaclik, Pearson, Koroma, Ruffels, Kasumu, Rudoni, Ward, Lees, Diarra, Helik, Headley

Subs: Balkopic, Rhodes, Hungbo, Edmonds-Green, Jackson, Lowton, Waghorn

Bookings: Neil, 13 Headley, 46 Kasumu, 66 Batth, 86 Clarke, 90i