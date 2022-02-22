This is how it played out as Ross Stewart header earns point for Sunderland in Burton Albion draw

But Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s first-time finish earlier in the second half meant that the Black Cats are still without a win in six, and Alex Neil is without a win in three matches as head coach.

The game had been delayed for the best part of an hour in the first half after a medical emergency in the West Stand, with play initially paused in the third minute when officials were made aware of an issue. The players were taken down the tunnel nine minutes later.

Treatment continued for around 40 minutes, with supporters in the surrounding area moving to the concourse in order to allow the emergency services the opportunity to move the supporter affected safely.

The supporter was carried out of the ground for further treatment, with the Stadium of Light rising to their feet and applauding in support.

The players returned to the field, with the game resuming after a ten-minute warm up for the players.

Neil had switched system for the game, handing Jermain Defoe his first start for the club alongside Ross Stewart. Lynden Gooch had returned from injury in a wing-back role, with Carl Winchester moving to the right of a back three.

They had been dominant in the opening moments, playing forward noticably quicker and forcing the first opening when Jay Matete drove through the middle of the pitch and drew what was ultimately a comfortable save from Ben Garratt. The pattern of the game remained the same even after the restart, Stewart this time drawing a save from Garratt as he took aim from range.

The Scot looked significantly more dangerous with more players around him, and he went close to scoring an opener when Gooch burst in behind the Burton Albion defence. Stewart cut across the front post and met the low cross well, but the angle was tight and Garratt was able to block.

It was all Sunderland, Burton unable to get any respite as the hosts got on top of just about every second ball.

When Alex Pritchard flashed a free kick just over the crossbar from around 30 yards, it looked like a matter of if not when.

The hosts found a foothold in the game and ought to have gone ahead from their first attacking set piece, Oumar Niasse drawing an excellent save from Anthony Patterson when he crashed a loose ball towards goal from a matter of yards. The follow up then fell invitingly for Jonny Smith, but his effort was blocked well by Evans just in front of the goalline.

Smith then had an even better opportunity when an early ball into the channel allowed him to break in behind Cirkin, but as he closed in on goal a heavy touch allowed Patterson to clear his danger. The game looked to be opening up just a touch, Sunderland breaking and going close when Defoe took a long-range shot on his weaker foot that flashed wide of the far post.

That would be the most lively passage of the half, Burton finding it increasingly easy to disrupt the hosts.

They were taking time out of the game and causing problems from set pieces, with Sunderland reaching the half-time interval in need of a regroup and some inspiration.

Neil’s side started the second half in the ascendancy with Gooch going close from distance, but ten minutes later they found themselves again trailing on home turf.

Smith had been by some distance Burton’s most dangerous player from the off, and he exposed the host’s defensive deficiency when he drove through the heart of the pitch, The composure to reject the shot and instead play a pass into the left-hand channel was excellent, and the first-time finish across goal from Borthwick-Jackson was even better.

Sunderland went close to an immediate response when Winchester cut infield and tested Garratt with an strong long-rage on his left foot, but with just over half an hour to play there were again left with it all to do.

Neil turned to his bench and the results were almsost immediate, Embleton cutting inside with his first touch and firing just over the bar with his second.

The hosts were dominating possession but continued to look vulnerable on the break, Smith again going close as he cut inside from the right after another swift counter.

Burton should have have put the game to bed when more poor defending allowed substitute Saydee to burst through on goal, but Patterson made an excellent stop with his right boot to keep his side in the game.

Sunderland were dominating territory and possession, but poor errors on the ball meant the key chances were falling to the visitors, Powell the latest to go close as he broke through on goal.

Carl Winchester, who had been one few to cause Burton regular problems with his drive, drew one excellent late save from Garratt but as Patterson denied Chapman on another break, it looked like the three points were heading to the midlands.

The Black Cats salvaged a point when substitute Jack Clarke’s persistence paid off, the winger beating his marker and allowing Pritchard to stand up the cross to the back post, which Stewart headed deftly back across goal and into the far corner.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Wright, Doyle, Cirkin; Gooch (Neil, 74), Evans (Embleton, 60), Matete, Pritchard; Defoe (Clarke, 69), Stewart

Subs: Hoffmann, Batth, Dajaku, Roberts

Burton XI: Garratt; Brayford, Borthwick-Jackson, Powell, Smith (Chapman, 69), Hughes, Shaughnessy, Niasse (Saydee, 64), Hamer, Mancienne, Lakin

Subs: Kovar, Ahadme, Chapman, Rowe, Kokolo, Taylor

Bookings: Winchester, 40 Shaughnessy, 51 Saydee, 65

Attendance: 30,237

