Jobe Bellingham's brace saw Sunderland kickstart their Championship campaign by coming from behind to beat Rotherham United.

Another bright start from Tony Mowbray's side was undone by Hakeen Odoffin's opener but Jobe got the score level within a minute and the attacking midfielder went on to add the winner early in the second half.

The Black Cats created some excellent chances through the second half and were clearly good value for the three points, even if more presence in the penalty box could clearly see them yield more from their attacking play.

The opening exchanges of the game followed a familiar pattern, Sunderland taking almost complete control of the ball but struggling to turn that into chances 20 minutes into the contest that had enjoyed 70% of the ball but had yet to register a shot, Bradley Dack once again leading the line but struggling to get himself into the contest.

When the first shot did arrive a minute later, it came from the visitors and it left Sunderland behind. It was a nice move from Rotherham but too easy from the home side's perspective, Odoffin left free in acres of space int he box and able to rifle a low drive into the bottom corner.

If there was frustration understandably building inside the Stadium of Light, then it was to Sunderland's credit that they forced an equaliser almost immediately. Clarke cut in from the left and stood an inswinging cross up to the back post, where Dan Neil rose to head it back across goak. Though Johansson was bale to get a hand on Jobe's header, he was unabe to prevent it from crossing the line.

There were signs of Sunderland lifting the tempo before the break, with Clarke cutting in and firing an effort just over the bar before Ekwah stung Johansson's palms from range, but the visitors made it to the break too comfortable.

They arguably started the second half the better as Hugill nodded over from a promising position, but the home side took the lead when a poor pass out from the back allowed Ekwah to intercept and find Dack in the box. The midfield showed his composure to lay the ball into the path of Jobe, whose effort again was almost stopped by Johansson but again found the corner.

He almost had a hat trick moments later, a close range volley blocked after good work from Hume down the right.

Mowbray's side had found a much better tempo in the second half but having not quite been able to land that killer third goal, they went into the last quarter with some trepidation as Rotherham began to go more direct and particularly with their long throws.

Substitute Bola came close to heading his side level with around ten minutes to play but Sunderland continued to threaten themselves, Hemir nearly crashing an effort into the bottom corner from range with what were his first touches in the contest.

Sunderland managed five minutes of additional time impressively, taking their first win of the season to the relief of the home support.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Ekwah; Roberts (Pritchard, 77), Jobe (Hemir, 84), Clarke; Dack (Gooch, 84)

Subs: Bishop, Huggins, Batth, Ba, Bennette, Triantis

Rotherham United XI: Johansson; Lembiska, Humphreys, Tiehi (Bola, 75), Blackett, Bramall; Cafu, Rathbone, Odoffin (McGuckin, 29); Hugill (Eaves, 66), Green (Kayode, 66)

Subs: Phillips, McCart, Morrison, Ayres

Bookings: Cirkin, 9 Bramall, 33 Jobe, 69