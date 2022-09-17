This is how it played out as Jewison Bennette snatches dramatic point for spirited Sunderland side at Watford

It looked as if it would be a game too far for the visitors when a Luke O’Nien own goal gave Watford a deserved lead in the second half, but a host of inspired changes from Tony Mowbray saw a youthful Sunderland produce an outstanding final fifteen minutes.

They finished the game the stronger side and will feel they could have have won it, with Aji Alese adding a deserved first senior goal in first-half stoppage time.

Watford always looked like likely to provide a different proposition to Reading and that was clear from the off, a far better defensive structure making it harder for Sunderland to get on the ball and make those dangerous counters.

Aji Alese celebrates his goal

The hosts were dominating possession for much of the opening exchanges and though they had some threatening breaks, it was to Sunderland’s credit that Anthony Patterson was largely untested. Though he made one excellent early reflex save, the referee quickly blew for a foul in the build up.

It was the visitors who had the first real dangerous effort, Gooch cutting inside after nice build-up play and curling an effort just wide of the far post.

There was increasing frustration in the home stands at the slow pace of the build-up play, but that changed with ten minutes to the break with the first move of real quality. A brilliant pass from deep in midfield cut Sunderland open, Mowbray’s side switching off and allowing Kamara to drive towards goal from wide. Though Patterson got a hand to his low cross, he could only palm it into the path of Davis to score. It had been a tepid game, but David had undoubtedly been its most dangerous player.

Sunderland regrouped and began to enjoy more possession and territory towards the end of the half.

Clarke and Evans saw deflected efforts easily dealt with, and with seconds to play before the interval they were level. Not that anyone realised at first. It was a good move down the right and when the low ball came across the box, Clarke saw his effort blocked. The loose ball for fell for the impressive Alese, and he lashed a low effort at goal. It looked as if Hamza Choudhury had done brilliantly to clear, but as Watford went to clear their lines the referee looked at his watch and signalled that the ball had indeed crossed the line. It was reward for a strong end of the half, with the visitors feeling Clarke was fouled in the box not long before the goal.

The hosts used the chance to regroup well, dominant in the opening exchanges of the second half as Sunderland dropped too deep and invited pressure.

Half chances for Davis and Asprilla came and went but Sunderland couldn’t turn the tide and the pressure told when a free kick from deep was swung towards the back post. Watford headed it back into a dangerous area and though it was Luke O’Nien who made the connection, he could only head back towards goal and past Patterson.

it looked as if Sunderland had levelled again when Clarke thumped a first-time volley past Bachmann, but the offside flag was immediately raised and at the other Kayembe was inches away from scoring a brilliant long-range strike in an increasingly open game.

Mowbray had gambled on the youth in his bench and the Black Cats were finishing the game superbly, Dajaku inches away from scoring when he broke through on goal and drove his effort just past the far post.

Sunderland kept pushing, though, and got their rewards when Diallo again got in a good position out wide. This time Bennette was onside and after taking a touch to steady himself he rifled an effort past Bachmann.

The tide of the game had turned completely, with Roberts in particularly increasingly influential. Danny Batth headed a set piece just wide as it ended all square, but the end result meant a very productive week for Mowbray’s side.

Watford XI: Bachmann; Troost-Ekong, Cathcart (Kabasele, 83), Hause; Kamara (Bayo, 73), Choudhury, Kayembe, Sema; Asprilla, Pedro, Davis (Gosling, 81)

Subs: Okoye, Kalu, Sierralata, Hungbo

Sunderland XI: Patterson; O’Nien, Batth, Alese; Gooch, Evans (Matete, 78), Embleton (Diallo, 63), Clarke (Bennette, 72); Neil (Dajaku, 72) , Roberts, Pritchard (Ba, 78)

Subs: Bass, Hume