Sunderland had a fairly busy January transfer window with eye-catching deals for Jermain Defoe and Patrick Roberts secured in the final days of the month.

However, the end of the window was dominated by the departure of Lee Johnson following his side’s 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

Alex Neil was the man selected to take charge of the Black Cats who, despite currently sitting in fourth place, are slipping towards missing out on a playoff place all-together.

For Sunderland, another season in League One would be a disastrous result, especially considering the strength of their squad.

To illustrate this, using data from Transfermarkt, we have ranked each League One side from who has the least valuable squad, to the side that has the most valuable squad - including each team’s Most Valuable Player (excluding loanees):

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Accrington Stanley Total squad value: £1.85million - Average value per player: £66,000 - Most Valuable Player: Ethan Hamilton (£270,000) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2. Cambridge United Total squad value: £1.85million - Average value per player: £71,000 - Most Valuable Player: Wes Hoolahan (£270,000) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. AFC Wimbledon Total squad value: £2.61million - Average value per player: £84,000 - Most Valuable Player: Ben Heneghan (£360,000) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Morecambe Total squad value: £3.62million - Average value per player: £129,000 - Most Valuable Player: Toumani Diagouraga (£360,000) Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales