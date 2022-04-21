This is Alex Neil's favoured Sunderland XI based on minutes played as promotion battle with Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe & Co hots up

After taking charge of the side before February’s trip to AFC Wimbledon, the Scot has overseen six wins, five draws and one defeat as his side aim to finish in the League One play-off places.

While he has been forced to deal with injury setbacks, Neil has managed to name a pretty settled side in recent weeks while deploying a back three and wing-backs.

That has helped the team improve defensively, keeping six clean sheets in the 12 fixtures.

Here’s how many minutes each Sunderland played has played under Neil – looking at stats from football database Wyscout:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson - Minutes played: 1179 The stopper has started every match since Neil took charge. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RCB: Carl Winchester - Minutes played: 1144 Has been a regular start on the right of a back three after starting Neil's first match in midfield. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright - Minutes played: 1179 Another player who has played every minute of every game under Neil. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. LCB: Dennis Cirkin - Minutes played: 1179 A player who appeared to be struggling when Neil arrived but has rediscovered his form and performed well on the left of a back three. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales