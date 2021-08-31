This could be your new-look Sunderland team - if the summer talk is true

But how could the side look once the trading period closes?
Johnson is eyeing new additions during the summer with several areas of his squad still needing cover.
Sunderland are seeking options at left-back following the contract situation surrounding Denver Hume and there has been talk of a goalkeeper and an attacker coming in before the deadline passes at 11pm tonight.
Johnson has added seven first-team players to his squad so far this window with Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins arriving at the Stadium of Light.
But they are unlikely to be the last faces through the door with Johnson still optimistic that he will land his desired targets before the deadline.
Speaking to the Sunderland Echo recently, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman provided an update on the picture at the club.
"On the field, we're really comfortable with the progress that we're making," Speakman said.
"You want to try and change the style of play to something that people want to come and watch, and I think you can tangibly see we're working towards that as we change the personnel, the head coach gets time to work with the players etc.
"I was on the record last season saying that it can be difficult to achieve that when you have those performance markers every Saturday and Tuesday, with next to no training time in between.
"Off the pitch we want to make a few more signings to address the areas where we feel we're in need of extra players. Stuart [Harvey] and the guys and as a team, we're working really hard to do that.
"We felt we were very-well prepared at the start of the window.
"We've been successful in acquiring some of the targets we set out to get, and we feel we've been really diligent in how we've gone about that in terms of the types of players and how they fit it into our playing style.”
And this is how Sunderland’s team could look at the end of the window if the talk is to be believed – scroll down to have a look: