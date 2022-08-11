'They'll score goals' - Pundit's exciting verdict on Sunderland transfer business

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night, pundits Sunderland legend Micky Gray and pundit Clinton Morrison were delivering their verdicts on all things SAFC, including the business done to date.

So far this summer, Sunderland have signed striker Ellis Simms, goalkeeper Alex Bass, defender Daniel Ballard and Aji Alese plus Jack Clarke and Leon Dajaku on permanent deals.

Reflecting on the business done, Gray said: “Clint will back me up here, I think bringing in Simms...he is kind of that big, tall, strong centre-forward. I can see him and Ross Stewart playing up front like we saw at the weekend.

“The goals, they've got that physicality and the importance of scoring goals in the Championship is absolutely key.

Morrison added: “They'll score goals with this man creating, Patrick Roberts.

"He scored the winning goal here last season, and he was outstanding.

“You looked at Patrick Roberts before and he's been brilliant to be fair, he creates a lot of chances and you're just thinking he's a hell of a player.”

Sunderland are looking to do further business before the September 1 transfer deadline.

They have started the new Championship season well with a draw against Coventry City followed by the impressive victory away at Bristol City on Saturday.

Next up is QPR at the Stadium of Light this Saturday afternoon.

And head coach Alex Neil will be targeting further new signings before the close of the transfer window.