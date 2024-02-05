'They deserve it' - Birmingham City owner makes plea to fans ahead of Sunderland clash
Birmingham City manager Tom Wagner has issues a plea to fans ahead of the game against Sunderland.
The Black Cats and Birmingham play each other in the Midlands on February 17 with Blues boss Tony Mowbray set to face his former club for the first time since his sacking last year. However, City chairman Wagner has made a plea to supporters ahead of the game.
He said: "A consistent message I hear from you is – ‘Tom, you wouldn’t believe what the atmosphere is like when St. Andrew’s is sold out.’ My response is ‘don’t tell me, please, just show me!’
"The last time we sold out a full capacity at St Andrew's was March 2019 - it's time we did it again. There's a big game coming up that together we're going to make even bigger. It's Sunderland on Saturday, February 17th 2024 at 3pm. Mark your calendars.
"Let's show our outstanding manager, Tony Mowbray, his coaches and the squad what it's like to have Birmingham standing alongside them. They deserve it. Full stands. Full voice. Amazing intensity. What a game to do it."
As well as their owner's plea, Birmingham City have launched five initiatives to make this big game even bigger in a bid to sell more tickets and ensure St Andrew's is a sell out for the Championship clash. Former Sunderland boss Mowbray took over from Wayne Rooney following his sacking by Wagner and the Blues' board.