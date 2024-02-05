Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Birmingham City owner Tom Wagner has issued a plea for Blues fans to sell out St Andrew's ahead of the clash against Sunderland in the Championship.

The Black Cats and Birmingham play each other in the Midlands on February 17 with Blues boss Tony Mowbray set to face his former club for the first time since his sacking last year. However, City chairman Wagner has made a plea to supporters ahead of the game.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "A consistent message I hear from you is – ‘Tom, you wouldn’t believe what the atmosphere is like when St. Andrew’s is sold out.’ My response is ‘don’t tell me, please, just show me!’

"The last time we sold out a full capacity at St Andrew's was March 2019 - it's time we did it again. There's a big game coming up that together we're going to make even bigger. It's Sunderland on Saturday, February 17th 2024 at 3pm. Mark your calendars.

"Let's show our outstanding manager, Tony Mowbray, his coaches and the squad what it's like to have Birmingham standing alongside them. They deserve it. Full stands. Full voice. Amazing intensity. What a game to do it."