As a promoted side, Sunderland will want all the help they can get to ensure of safety next year.

For starters, they will want to ensure their discipline is good in order to make sure their opponents do not get an unenforced advantage against them.

Here, using data from Transfermarkt, we take a look at what last season's League One disciplinary table looked like to see how Sunderland’s discipline compared to their rivals and if it is something Neil needs to deal with next season:

Do these figures shock you? Follow us on social media and let us know your thoughts there.

(Note: To calculate the ‘total disciplinary points’, straight red-cards are awarded five points, second-booking red cards are awarded three points whilst yellow cards are awarded one point.)

1. Plymouth Argyle = 64 points Total yellow cards = 61, straight-red cards = 0, second-booking red cards = 1 (Jordan Houghton), discipline points total = 64 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. MK Dons = 69 points Total yellow cards = 64, straight-red cards = 1 (Daniel Harvie), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 69 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Morecambe = 75 points Total yellow cards = 70, straight-red cards = 1 (Shane McLoughlin), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 75 Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

4. Bolton Wanderers = 77 points Total yellow cards = 67, straight-red cards = 2 (Ricardo Santos x2), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 77 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales