How does Sunderland's discipline this season compare with the rest of the division? (Picture by FRANK REID)

These were the ‘dirtiest’ teams in League One last season and where Sunderland ranked alongside rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and co

Alex Neil has plenty on his plate as Sunderland prepare for life back in the Championship – is their discipline one of the key issues he needs to consider?

By Joe Buck
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 3:08 pm

As a promoted side, Sunderland will want all the help they can get to ensure of safety next year.

For starters, they will want to ensure their discipline is good in order to make sure their opponents do not get an unenforced advantage against them.

Here, using data from Transfermarkt, we take a look at what last season's League One disciplinary table looked like to see how Sunderland’s discipline compared to their rivals and if it is something Neil needs to deal with next season:

(Note: To calculate the ‘total disciplinary points’, straight red-cards are awarded five points, second-booking red cards are awarded three points whilst yellow cards are awarded one point.)

1. Plymouth Argyle = 64 points

Total yellow cards = 61, straight-red cards = 0, second-booking red cards = 1 (Jordan Houghton), discipline points total = 64

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. MK Dons = 69 points

Total yellow cards = 64, straight-red cards = 1 (Daniel Harvie), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 69

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Morecambe = 75 points

Total yellow cards = 70, straight-red cards = 1 (Shane McLoughlin), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 75

Photo: Tony Marshall

4. Bolton Wanderers = 77 points

Total yellow cards = 67, straight-red cards = 2 (Ricardo Santos x2), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 77

Photo: Gareth Copley

