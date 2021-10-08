Dan Neil. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old has risen through the ranks at Wearside to establish himself as an important member of Lee Johnson’s first team squad this season, and was even handed the captain's armband in midweek as the Black Cats beat Lincoln City 2-1 in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Neil also managed to get himself on the scoresheet in that match, striking from distance with a superb half-volley.

That goal was the teenager’s second of the campaign, and speaking after the match, Johnson was quick to hail the midfielder for a “top, top drawer” showing.

But while Neil may be playing his trying in League One at the moment, there are some who believe his potential could take him to a much higher level in the future.

SkyBet are currently running a special in which fans can bet on the likelihood of the youngster playing for England at some point in his career – and the odds are surprisingly short.

The prospect of Neil picking up a single cap for the Three Lions is priced at just 4/1, while the chances of him playing 10 or more times is valued at 14/1.

Should the promising talent go even further and play 20 or more times for his country, the price rises to 33/1.