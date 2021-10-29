These are the next steps Sunderland will take after Elliott Dickman's Newcastle United move

Dickman oversaw his final game in charge on Wednesday night, a 5-2 win over South Shields in the Durham Challenge Cup

He will take charge of his first Newcastle United U23s game against Norwich City on Friday night, with Sunderland next in action when they travel to Reading on Monday.

Proctor will be aided by Mike Dodds, who recently joined from Birmingham City to take up the role of Head of Individual Player Development.

Former U23s boss Elliott Dickman

Lee Johnson says he is there to assist both and expects there to be significant interest in the permanent role.

"In the short term, for sure [Proctor step up]," Johnson said.

"Doddsy and Procs will take the team and we're there to help them if needs be.

"It's working well at the moment and we're working closely, particularly with a Papa John's Trophy game on the horizon, where there'll be opportunities for two or three lads.

"The club will go through a thorough process.

"There will be a lot of interest in that job, my phone will start pinging and Kristjaan Speakman's phone will start pinging.

"We just have to get the best candidate, whether that's internal or external."

Johnson said he was disappointed with Dickman's departure but wished him well for the future.

"On a personal level, I'm disappointed," he said.

"I've really enjoyed working with Elliott, he's a really good guy and has been part of the furniture here for 26 years.

"He's passionate about developing players.

"I understand he's had suitors and he's made a decision about what he believes is right for his family, probably across a number of different reasonings.

"Obviously the disappointing thing is that it's to your local rivals, had it been to Manchester United it might not have been such a bitter pill to swallow.

"At the same time, we're really grateful for what he's done, wish him the best for the future and he knows that he'll always be welcome back."

