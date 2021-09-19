But which ones do Sunderland fans see as cult heroes?

It must be noted from the offset that the term ‘cult hero’ means different things to different people.

Some, for instance, see Kevin Ball, Kevin Phillips, and Niall Quinn as legends rather than cult heroes.

And there’s also an argument to suggest that cult hero status doesn’t have anything to do with ability or achievement.

Indeed, the technical definition of ‘cult hero’ mentions a ‘public figure who is loved by a relatively small group and not necessarily successful.’

Some Sunderland fans, for example, regard Billy Jones as a cult hero despite the full-back never really impressing on Wearside… that goal against Newcastle United aside, of course.

For this list, though, we’ve included the Sunderland players who actually performed well whilst on Wearside.

But keep an eye out for a second tongue-in-cheek list based around fans’ suggestions of players that didn’t do so well at Roker Park and the Stadium of Light.

With that in mind, then, we decided to ask fans for their cult heroes on our Twitter and Facebook pages – here’s what YOU said:

1. Kevin Phillips Phillips was the Premier League top scorer in the 1999–2000 season with 30 goals for Sunderland, a tally that won him the European Golden Shoe. He remains the only Englishman to win the trophy and is still highly thought of at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Phil Cole Photo Sales

2. Kevin Ball Captain, leader. legend. Kevin Ball was at Sunderland from 1990 to 1999 and embodied the spirit of a Black Cats player winning the first division twice and finishing as runner-up in the 1992 FA Cup final. Photo: Tim Matthews Photo Sales

3. Nyron Nosworthy Not on the same level as Kevin Phillips, Niall Quinn and Kevin Ball but nevertheless, Nyron Nosworthy is still highly thought of amongst Sunderland fans. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

4. Lorik Cana Cana was only around for a season at Sunderland but his tough-tackling and hard-working style of play means he is still highly regarded amongst Black Cats supporters. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales