'These are the games we thrive in!': Plymouth midfielder has this warning for Sunderland

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Jamie Ness believes his side will thrive against Sunderland - despite having five first team players out injured.

The Pilgrims have endured a difficult start to the new campaign after impressing last year, but have rallied in recent weeks and have secured back-to-back league triumphs.

Those victories over Gillingham and Scunthorpe see Derek Adams' side full of confidence ahead of the visit of the Black Cats, who themselves are in the midst of a fine run of form.

But Ness has warned the Wearsiders to expect a difficult test, citing their victory over Blackburn Rovers last season as proof that they thrive in the big games, and is backing his side to make a 'massive statement' to the rest of the third tier.

“These are the games we thrived in last season, the likes of Blackburn coming to us (after being relegated from the Championship)," he said, speaking to Argyle's official website.

"Home Park was rocking that day, we’re hoping it’ll be the same again on Saturday and we get a positive result.

“We are really looking forward to it. Sunderland were in the Premier League a couple of years ago, so we know it will be a difficult game.

"It’s a game we are looking to continue our momentum in. Obviously, we want to climb the table as quickly as possible and get to where we should be.

"Taking three points in this game would be a massive statement. It’s definitely what we’re aiming for on Saturday."

Meanwhile, Argyle are set to be without five key players for the visit of Sunderland.

Ryan Edwards, Ryan Taylor, Gary Sawyer, Joe Riley and Scott Wootton are all absentees for Plymouth, with Edwards suffering from a chest infection while Wootton has suffered a setback in his return from a long-standing injury.

The other trio are set to be sidelined for the long-term, which could leave Adams with some selection headaches.