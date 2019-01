Here are the seven clubs who have loaned and sold the most players to the Black Cats - according to TransferMarkt. Click and scroll through the pages to find out who they are:



1. Brighton and Hove Albion - 3 players With Gus Poyet at the helm, the Uruguayan raided his former club in 2014 for Liam Bridcutt and Will Buckley on permanent deals. Kazenga Lua Lua joined in January last year before being released last summer.

2. West Ham United - 3 players Anton Ferdinand and George McCartney both swapped London for the North East in 2008 before Calum Davenport joined a year later on loan.

3. Wigan Athletic - 5 players Lee Cattermole moved from Wigan to Sunderland in 2009 while Titus Bramble soon followed suit. Jordi Gomez arrived in 2014 with Reece James and Max Power joining last summer.

4. Everton - 6 players David Moyes reunited with Steven Pienaar, Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo in his season in charge at Sunderland. Then, Simon Grayson brought Aiden McGeady, Brendan Galloway and Tyias Browning to Wearside.

