These are Sunderland's best ever strikers and goal-scorers - as voted for by supporters: photo gallery

We asked Sunderland fans who their favourite strikers were on social media and this is what they said!

By James Copley
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:07 GMT

The Black Cats have had some fantastic strikers over the years but who are the supporters' favourites? We asked fans on Twitter and Facebook to name their top seven and this is what you said:

Jermain Defoe's first stint at the Stadium of Light was nothing short of phenomenal and he ranks highly in many Sunderland fans' list of seven best strikers

1. Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe's first stint at the Stadium of Light was nothing short of phenomenal and he ranks highly in many Sunderland fans' list of seven best strikers Photo: Ian MacNicol

After his move from Watford, Kevin Phillips cemented himself as a Sunderland legend for his goal-scoring exploits

2. Kevin Phillips

After his move from Watford, Kevin Phillips cemented himself as a Sunderland legend for his goal-scoring exploits Photo: Michael Steele

Darren Bent still ranks highly as one of Sunderland fans' best strikers despite the way he left the club for Aston Villa.

3. Darren Bent

Darren Bent still ranks highly as one of Sunderland fans' best strikers despite the way he left the club for Aston Villa. Photo: Matthew Lewis

Asamoah Gyan's short stint at the Stadium of Light is still remembered fondly by Sunderland fans.

4. Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan's short stint at the Stadium of Light is still remembered fondly by Sunderland fans. Photo: Scott Heavey

