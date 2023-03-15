We asked Sunderland fans who their favourite strikers were on social media and this is what they said!
The Black Cats have had some fantastic strikers over the years but who are the supporters' favourites? We asked fans on Twitter and Facebook to name their top seven and this is what you said:
1. Jermain Defoe
Jermain Defoe's first stint at the Stadium of Light was nothing short of phenomenal and he ranks highly in many Sunderland fans' list of seven best strikers Photo: Ian MacNicol
2. Kevin Phillips
After his move from Watford, Kevin Phillips cemented himself as a Sunderland legend for his goal-scoring exploits Photo: Michael Steele
3. Darren Bent
Darren Bent still ranks highly as one of Sunderland fans' best strikers despite the way he left the club for Aston Villa. Photo: Matthew Lewis
4. Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan's short stint at the Stadium of Light is still remembered fondly by Sunderland fans. Photo: Scott Heavey