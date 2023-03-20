News you can trust since 1873
These are Sunderland's best-ever midfielders - as voted for by supporters: photo gallery

We asked Sunderland fans who their favourite midfielders were on social media and this is what they said...

By James Copley
Published 20th Mar 2023, 18:00 GMT

The Black Cats have had some fantastic midfielders over the years but who are the supporters' favourites? We asked fans on Twitter and Facebook to name their top seven and this is what you said:

Gavin McCann was capped for England whilst playing for Sunderland under Peter Reid.

1. Gavin McCann

The England man has played his best football at Liverpool but still made some Sunderland fans' list on social media.

2. Jordan Henderson

The Frenchman was fantastic for Sunderland during his season on loan at the club.

3. Yann M'Vila

Claudio Reyna signed a five-year contract at Sunderland for a fee of £4 million back in 2001.

4. Claudio Reyna

