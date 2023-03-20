We asked Sunderland fans who their favourite midfielders were on social media and this is what they said...
The Black Cats have had some fantastic midfielders over the years but who are the supporters' favourites? We asked fans on Twitter and Facebook to name their top seven and this is what you said:
1. Gavin McCann
Gavin McCann was capped for England whilst playing for Sunderland under Peter Reid. Photo: Gary M. Prior
2. Jordan Henderson
The England man has played his best football at Liverpool but still made some Sunderland fans' list on social media. Photo: Chris Brunskill
3. Yann M'Vila
The Frenchman was fantastic for Sunderland during his season on loan at the club. Photo: Clive Brunskill
4. Claudio Reyna
Claudio Reyna signed a five-year contract at Sunderland for a fee of £4 million back in 2001. Photo: John Peters