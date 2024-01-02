'There is no will' - Leeds United boss speaks on Sunderland transfer target amid January links
Daniel Farke has been talking about the future of reported Sunderland transfer target Charlie Cresswell.
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke says there is 'no will' to let Charlie Cresswell leave in January, but he also has to consider what the defender wants during the transfer window.
Sunderland have been re-linked with Leeds United's ex-Millwall loanee defender Cresswell in recent days with the centre-half struggling for game time under Whites boss Daniel Farke.
Cresswell, who has previously been linked with Sunderland several times during recent windows, is thought to be a player who could leave Elland Road during the winter window, with Millwall and league rivals Middlesbrough thought to be keen.
The 21-year-old centre-back's chances have been few and far between under Farke, with the England youth international making just four appearances in the Championship so far this season. Middlesbrough, though, have done recent loan business with Leeds after managing to sign Black Cats fan Sam Greenwood under the Black Cats' noses last summer.
Cresswell is said to be open to a move away from Elland Road with Ipswich Town, Southampton and Rangers all credited with an interest in the highly-rated England under-21 international during the January transfer window, which opened on the first of this month. Cresswell, though, signed a deal until 2027 at Elland Road just last summer
Afterwards, Farke was asked if Cresswell would remain at the club in January and responded: "Charlie's a proud player. It's up to him if he wants to take this challenge. From our side, there is no will to let him go but it's important to speak about what the player wants."