Could this be Sunderland's starting XI?

The predicted starting XI Alex Neil could opt for against Fleetwood Town - with THREE possible changes from Charlton Athletic

Sunderland are set to take on Fleetwood in League One this week.

By James Copley
Monday, 7th March 2022, 5:15 pm

That’s after the Wearsiders picked up four points from their past two games against Wigan Athletic Charlton Athletic.

But which team might Alex Neil pick at the Stadium of Light?

Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The young goalkeeper remains Alex Neil's first choice despite Thorben Hoffmann's return from illness.

2. LB: Dennis Cirkin

The left-back has been ever-present for Sunderland barring a spell out injured last year.

3. CB: Bailey Wright

The Australian defender has featured regularly since Alex Neil came to the club and started against Charlton Athletic.

4. CB: Callum Doyle

Arbenit Xhemajli has been outstanding for Sunderland in their last two games but with the Kosovan having only just returned from a long-term injury, Callum Doyle may get the nod following a much-needed rest.

