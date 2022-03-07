That’s after the Wearsiders picked up four points from their past two games against Wigan Athletic Charlton Athletic.

But which team might Alex Neil pick at the Stadium of Light?

Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson The young goalkeeper remains Alex Neil's first choice despite Thorben Hoffmann's return from illness. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

2. LB: Dennis Cirkin The left-back has been ever-present for Sunderland barring a spell out injured last year. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright The Australian defender has featured regularly since Alex Neil came to the club and started against Charlton Athletic. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle Arbenit Xhemajli has been outstanding for Sunderland in their last two games but with the Kosovan having only just returned from a long-term injury, Callum Doyle may get the nod following a much-needed rest. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales