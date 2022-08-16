News you can trust since 1873
Jack Rodwell during his days at Sunderland.

The WORST signings Sunderland have ever concluded - including ex-Newcastle United, Everton and Manchester United men

The Black Cats have had some shockers over the years.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 1:04 pm

Every club can have a nightmare in terms of incomings but it seems to have happened at Sunderland more often than not over the years.

Sunderland now seems to have changed tact with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman taking the club in a new direction, with the club focusing on younger players.

The strategy eventually worked in League One last season after Alex Neil masterminded Sunderland’s return to the Championship but fans are keen for the Wearsiders to sign quality players before September 1.

Here, though, we take a look at some of Sunderland’s worst signings from years gone by:

1. Milton Nunez

Signed for a reported £1.6m by Peter Reid, Milton Nunez made just one league appearance for Sunderland.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

2. Tore Andre Flo

Bought for £6.75m, making him Sunderland's second most expensive purchase at the time. Only scored four goals during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Photo: Michael Steele

3. Jake Clarke-Salter

Only Sunderland could sign England's under-21 captain only for him to flop. His best moment in red and white was arguably being sent off for a crazy tackle in a Wear-Tees derby at the Stadium of Light. Another Martin Bain special.

Photo: Julian Finney

4. Steve Harper

Steve Harper was brought in as third choice but the ex-Newcastle United man wasn't exactly a popular addition and failed to play a game for the club. It was just a bit pointless, wasn't it?

Photo: Gareth Copley

