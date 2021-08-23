Every club can have a nightmare in terms of incomings but it seems to have happened at Sunderland more often than not over the years.

But the club now seems to have changed tact with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman taking the club in a new direction.

Recently, Speakman insisted Sunderland will not compromise on quality in the closing weeks of the transfer window.

He also stressed that he believes the club will get the business they need to challenge for promotion done.

In an exclusive in-depth interview, Speakman told The Echo that while encouraged by progress on the pitch, there is no doubt that the club still have work to do before the window closes.

"On the field, we're really comfortable with the progress that we're making," Speakman said.

"You want to try and change the style of play to something that people want to come and watch, and I think you can tangibly see we're working towards that as we change the personnel, the head coach gets time to work with the players etc.

"I was on the record last season saying that it can be difficult to achieve that when you have those performance markers every Saturday and Tuesday, with next to no training time in between.

"Off the pitch, we want to make a few more signings to address the areas where we feel we're in need of extra players. Stuart [Harvey] and the guys and as a team, we're working really hard to do that."

The deadline for the Black Cats to bring in new additions to Lee Johnson’s squad will pass in September 7, with seven players already through the doors at the Stadium of Light.

Here, though, we take a look at some of Sunderland’s worst signings from years gone by as the club finally books its ideas up in the market.

1. Milton Nunez Signed for a reported £1.6m by Peter Reid, Milton Nunez made just one league appearance for Sunderland. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2. Tore Andre Flo Bought for £6.75m, making him Sunderland's second most expensive purchase at the time. Only scored four goals during his time at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

3. Jake Clarke-Salter Only Sunderland could sign England's under-21 captain only for him to flop. His best moment in red and white was arguably being sent off for a crazy tackle in a Wear-Tees derby at the Stadium of Light. Another Martin Bain special. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4. Steve Harper Steve Harper was brought in as third choice but the ex-Newcastle United man wasn't exactly a popular addition and failed to play a game for the club. It was just a bit pointless, wasn't it? Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales