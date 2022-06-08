Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sanderson made 27 appearances for the Black Cats during the 2020/21 campaign, before his loan spell was cut short by a back injury.

The central defender, 22, signed a long-term contract at Molineux, which will run until 2025, last summer, before being loaned out to Birmingham and QPR during the 2021/22 campaign.

But while Sanderson signed a new deal at Wolves less than 12 months ago, it’s been claimed that Sheffield United and Sunderland will try to sign the centre-back this summer.

Dion Sanderson played for QPR on loan during the 2021/22 season.

To find out more, we caught up with Wolves reporter Alex Dicken at Birmingham Live to ask about Sanderson’s situation:

Could you see Wolves selling Sanderson this summer?

AD: “Wolves' academy has become self-sufficient in recent years.

“Technical director Scott Sellars has made a habit of cashing in on players who aren't deemed ready for first team level. Wolves often extend young players' contracts just to raise their transfer value.

"Sanderson is an interesting case because Sellars rates him highly and Bruno Lage was impressed with him when he returned to Wolves in January, but ultimately he isn't ready to step into the first team now and Wolves have numerous players ahead of him in his position.

"Wolves are in a comfortable position with Sanderson and would entertain loan and permanent offers, providing the price is right.

What sort of price do you think Wolves would value him at?

AD: “I think you would be looking at north of £3million.

"Wolves secured that fee for Owen Otasowie last year and he only had 12 months remaining on his contract at the time.

"Sanderson has more experience than Otasowie and a player of his age could move for £4m-plus in this market.”

Would another loan deal be more likely?

AD: “It's a difficult question to answer. There's no doubt that Sanderson was disappointed that he wasn't given a chance when he returned to Wolves in January.

"Most people expected Sanderson to get the nod ahead of Toti Gomes, but Lage opted for the latter to replace Romain Saiss purely due to the fact he is left-footed and wouldn't upset the balance of the team.

"Toti stepped up and justified Lage's decision, but Sanderson had every right to feel aggrieved at the time.

"Sanderson may feel that the chance won't arrive at his hometown club, but Wolves certainly aren't in a rush to get him out the door.

"A loan deal would suit Wolves, but the time may have arrived for Sanderson to fly the nest."

Do you think returning to Sunderland would be a good move for him?

AD: “I recall how highly thought of Sanderson was at Sunderland and I know he really enjoyed his time there.

"Returning to the Stadium of Light would undoubtedly appeal to him, but I'm sure there'll be lots of other suitors.