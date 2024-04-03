The weekly wage of these 37 Sunderland first-team players according to simulation - including £12k and £15k stars

The new Football Manager 2024 game has revealed some interesting estimated per-week wages for Sunderland players.
By James Copley
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 09:00 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 09:34 BST

Football fans can delve into unrivalled depth and detail in FM 2024 as you take charge at your club. Join the elite by writing your own headlines, earning the love of the fans and dominating the competition. It's not just about picking tactics or crafting a team. Football Manager 2024 launched in November and is available on most good gaming platforms.

Here, though, we take a look at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for these first-team Sunderland player (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life and does not include new signings such as Romaine Mundle as the game has not yet been updated to reflect the January transfer window):

Ben Crompton earns a reported £500-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024

1. Ben Crompton

Ben Crompton earns a reported £500-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Chris Rigg earns a reported £220-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024

2. Chris Rigg

Chris Rigg earns a reported £220-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Ellis Taylor earns a reported £500-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024.

3. Ellis Taylor

Ellis Taylor earns a reported £500-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024. Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Michael Spellman earns a reported £600-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024

4. Michael Spellman

Michael Spellman earns a reported £600-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandFootball Manager