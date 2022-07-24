The very blunt transfer update Alex Neil gave as he reflects on Sunderland's progress

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats, he said, need to strengthen in a 'host of positions' but were in a competitive queue for Premier League players whose departure had not yet been sanctioned.

Sunderland need at least one new striker, with targets Nathan Broadhead and Troy Parrott both away with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur on their recent pre-season tours as an example.

A goalkeeper is also required, as well as depth and competition in other areas of the pitch.

A few days on from that defeat at Bradford, Neil was asked that while the answer was likely to be short and sweet, did he feel he was any closer to making a breakthrough?

With a wry smile, he replied: "No... you were right."

The upshot is that Neil looks certain to be selecting from his current group when Coventry City visit the Stadium of Light for the opening fixture of the Championship campaign next Sunday.

And while he offered a measure assessment of their defeat to Accrington Stanley, insisting fairly that his team had played well for the vast majority, he said with a wry smile that there was much to do when asked if he was satisfied with where his team stood eight days out from the start of the new campaign.

"I'm never happy with everything," he said. "Ever.

"I want more players, I want them to play better, I want to create more chances, I want to keep more clean sheets, and I want to improve every facet of what we are trying to do. You're never satisfied, are you, let's be honest.

"Neither are fans. If you win 1-0, they want to win 2-0; if you win 2-0, they want to win 3-0. It's just the nature of the game."

Sunderland play their final pre-season fixture at Hartlepool United on Monday evening, with Neil set to heavily rotate his squad once again.