Sunderland bounced back from disappointment midweek to defeat Cambridge United yesterday, a result which moved them up into fifth in the table.

Ahead of a busy festive schedule, Lee Johnson’s side will hope to continue this momentum, especially considering the reports that some of their rivals are planning to strengthen in January.

Here is all the latest transfer gossip from around League One:

Ian Holloway has revealed he tried to sign Sunderland's Nathan Broadhead (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Praise for Broadhead

Ian Holloway has admitted that he tried to sign on-loan Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead.

Speaking on the EFL’s highlights show on Quest, the former Crystal Palace and Blackpool boss said: “What a player, he’s an Everton player who has been out on loan at Burton,” said Holloway.

“I tried to sign him and absolutely loved the kid, he’s got unbelievable talent..

“That’s why they (Everton) have still got him, he’s 23 and hasn’t broken through yet. Come on son!”

Bolton ‘eye’ rival striker

Morecambe’s Cole Stockton has been in electrifying form in front of goal this season, scoring 13 times in just 19 games for the Shrimps.

This haul means he has already matched his output for the entirety of last campaign - and it has also meant he has reportedly caught the eye of another side in the division.

Bolton Wanderers are rumoured to be ‘eyeing’ a move for Stockton, according to The Sun.

Eoin Doyle’s struggles in-front of goal this season mean that Wanderers may move for Stockton in order to help them in a late season push for a playoff place, however, with a season and a half still left on his contract at Morecambe, it will take a decent fee in order for them to purchase the 27-year-old.

Wigan planning swoop for Cameroon international

Alan Nixon is reporting that Wigan Athletic are lining up to swoop for Cameroon international Jeando Fuchs.

Fuchs, 24, currently plays in Scotland for Dundee United and had been linked with a summer move to Championship side Blackpool, however, that never materialized.

This could be to Wigan’s advantage as the Latics are reportedly ready to move for the midfielder in January, aiming to secure a cut-price deal with Dundee who may not want to risk losing the midfielder on a free transfer next summer.

