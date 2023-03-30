The two Sunderland youngsters aiming to make Championship impression amid Newcastle United interest

Sunderland were dealt further injury woes during the international break as Costa Rican winger Jewison Bennette and Northern Ireland defender Dan Ballard both picked up knocks. The former is expected to miss the rest of the season according to Tony Mowbray and the latter is out for two or three weeks.

The pair take Sunderland’s injury count to eight, joining the likes of Aji Alese, Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton on the treatment table.

Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin are getting closer to full fitness, while Huggins may have to feature again for the club’s under 21s before getting back into the first team, it looks like Cirkin will travel to Burnley for the Championship restart.

Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg.

The sheer amount of injuries in Mowbray’s squad means he will have to look to the Academy of Light for reinforcements in an already very young squad.

Though the Sunderland boss has admitted the trip to Burnley may not be the best place to blood youth, he is excited about implementing them into his squad, especially for next season.

Tom Watson

One player that has attracted a lot of attention this season is 16-year-old winger Tom Watson. Watson made the bench in all three of Sunderland’s FA Cup ties this season against Shrewsbury Town and both matches against Premier League opposition in Fulham.

Watson, an England U17 international made his debut for his country in January of this year and scored in a 6-0 win over Germany. He has two appearances to date. For Sunderland he has played above his age level for the U18 team and has even featured for Sunderland’s U21 team.

So far this season Watson has accumulated four goals and three assists at U18 level, including a hat-trick in a North East derby with Boro. Jewison Bennette’s injury may give Watson a chance to showcase his talent at the highest level yet.

Name dropped by Mowbray recently, "I think so - Rigg, Watson, Caden Kelly, these young players are doing well," it seems we will be seeing Watson sooner rather than later.

Chris Rigg

At just 15-years-old he became Sunderland’s youngest ever outfield player after coming on against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup, off the bench he shared with the aforementioned Watson. His maturity and humility at his young age despite his talent has resonated with supporters.

Rigg has featured for Sunderland’s first team in all three of their FA Cup matches this season and like Watson, has made the step far beyond his age group making eight appearances for Sunderland U21.

Speaking to the club after he made his debut he said: “I’m working to make a few more appearances for the first team. The ultimate aim is to get a goal, but that’s my high standards kicking in. To score a goal, make an assist, that would be the best day.”